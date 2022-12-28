Edward Leon Ballegeer (December 11, 1936 – December 24, 2022)

Edward Leon Ballegeer, 86, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past three years and former resident of Rangely, Colorado.

He was born on December 11, 1936 in Denver, Colorado; the son of Edward John Ballegeer and Esther Maul.

Mr. Ballegeer attended schools in Denver, Colorado. He earned his General Education Degree.

He was married to Shirley Ann Harper on December 31, 1956 in Denver, Colorado and she preceded him in death on June 18, 1985.

Mr. Ballegeer was a United States Army Veteran.

He was employed by Conoco for 20 years and retired in 2002 as a truck driver.

Mr. Ballegeer enjoyed spending time with family, cooking; model cars and guns.

Survivors include one son, Kirk Ballegeer of Longmont, Colorado; one son-in-law, Bill Hanson of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter Denise Bramwell and husband Brian of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter-in-law, Cathy Ballegeer of Aurora, Colorado; one sister, Sharon Ross and husband Glade of Rangely, Colorado; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Richard “Rick” Ballegeer; two daughters, Teresa Hanson, Cheryl Ballegeer who died in infancy and one grandson, Steven Meyers.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

