ROCK SPRINGS — Edwin John Soderlund, 96, longtime resident of Rock Springs, passed away January 29, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 10, 1922 in Ironwood, Michigan, the son of John Edwin Soderlund and Tynne Yliluoma Soderlund.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. A full obituary will also be published.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.