Edyth Ava Matthews (January 19, 1959 – January 4, 2025)

Our loving wife, mother and grandmother Edyth Ava Matthews returned to her Heavenly Home on January 4, 2025. Edyth was born January 19, 1959, to Robert and Peggy Bluemel.

Edyth was a proud Wyoming native and grew up on her family ranch in Lyman. She had a love for cows and horses, especially her horse Snooksy. She was the apple of her dads’ eye and had a very special bond with him. Edyth met the love of her life on New Year’s Eve, 1978, and they were inseparable after that. They had a love for each other that was very special.

Edyth was faced with many challenges later in her life that made it difficult for her to do everyday tasks. Even through this difficult trial she kept a positive outlook, was steadfast in the gospel and looked forward to the blessings she would receive in Heaven. Her love for the gospel and her Savior Jesus Christ was immense and her faith never wavered.

Edyth is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Steven Paul; her children, Amber (Mark) Robinson, Joshua (Miranda) Matthews, Mandy (Joe) Reger, Cale (Kira) Matthews; and her 13 grandchildren. She is also survived by her five brothers, her favorite sister, loving nephews, nieces and cousins.

Edyth was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Peggy Bluemel; her grandparents, Lelan, Ava and Thora Bluemel, Earl and Iduma Slagowski; and her special nephew, Ashton Parker.

We as a family would like to thank everyone who has given service to Edyth, McKay Dee Hospital staff, Franklin County Ambulance, Sara Hooten who provided hospice, Netta Cantlin who also helped support us in our time of need, Eldon McCreath and Eric Quinney with Unita County Ambulance for arranging transportation, Georgia Castle and Bob Casper for driving the ambulance to her home to the ranch as well as many others who have helped us our in various ways. We as a family love and appreciate all of you.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Urie Wyoming Stake Center, 3815 Highway 414, Urie, Wyoming. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and again prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Matthews-Parker family cemetery in Wyoming. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

Services will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtube.com/live/Bv0UHtI6vas?feature=share.

Our loving wife, mother and grandmother will be dearly missed. We look forward to the rejoiceful reunion with her again.

“It will all be worth it!”