Eight Pokes Honred in 2023 All-Mountain West Football Teams

LARAMIE — The Mountain West Conference unveiled its 2023 All-Mountain West football teams on Tuesday, honoring eight Wyoming Cowboys. The selections were determined through voting by the 12 Mountain West head coaches and media representatives covering the league.

For the fifth consecutive season, Wyoming has a linebacker on the All-Mountain West First Team. Middle linebacker Easton Gibbs secured a spot on the First Team for the second straight season. Joining him on the First Team is offensive tackle Frank Crum, marking his inaugural First Team recognition.

Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole earned a place on the Second Team, securing his first All-Conference honor.

Five Cowboys received Honorable Mention accolades: safety Wyett Ekeler, quarterback Andrew Peasley, running back Harrison Waylee, tight end Treyton Welch, and wide receiver Wyatt Wieland. Notably, both Peasley and Welch earned Honorable Mention honors for the second consecutive season, while Ekeler, Waylee, and Wieland received recognition for the first time.

First Team Selection Easton Gibbs concluded the 2023 regular season with an average of 8.8 tackles per game, ranking No. 4 in the Mountain West and No. 29 nationally. Gibbs, with 359 career tackles, stands eighth in school history and 13th among all active FBS players. His second consecutive First Team honor extends Wyoming’s streak of First Team Cowboy linebackers to five seasons.

Frank Crum, in his first season earning First Team honors, started all 12 games at left tackle. A key player in the Wyoming offensive line, Crum led the unit to four 100-yard rushing games, contributing to the team’s success throughout the season.

Second Team Selection Jordan Bertagnole, ranking No. 3 among all Mountain West defensive linemen in tackles, earned his first All-Conference honor. Bertagnole’s season highlights include 57 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

Honorable Mention Selection Wyett Ekeler, ranking third on the team in tackles, demonstrated exceptional defense with 75 tackles, earning him Honorable Mention recognition.

Andrew Peasley, leading the Mountain West and ranking No. 22 nationally in Points Responsible For, showcased his offensive prowess this year with 20 touchdown passes and seven rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee, in his first semester with Wyoming after transferring from Northern Illinois, made a significant impact as the team’s leading rusher with 856 yards.

Treyton Welch, the second-leading receiver, contributed with 27 receptions, 286 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland led the team in receptions and receiving yards with 39 receptions and 425 yards. He was also second in receiving touchdowns with five.