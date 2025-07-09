Eight Sweetwater County Wrestlers Bound for Junior Nationals in Fargo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A talented group of Sweetwater County wrestlers is set to compete on one of the biggest stages in wrestling.

Eight athletes from Green River and Rock Springs will represent Wyoming at the 2025 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, July 10–19 at the FargoDome.

Lincoln Young, Sarah Eddy and Rylin Plant, all from Rock Springs, will make the trip. They’ll join Green River’s contingent of Adia Price, Lilly Harris, Weston Green, Jeramiah Musbach and Bentley Johnson.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Price, Harris, Eddy and Plant make up the girls’ entries, while Young, Green, Musbach and Johnson will compete in the boys’ divisions.

The Junior Nationals — often referred to simply as “Fargo” in wrestling circles — draws thousands of the nation’s top high school athletes for freestyle, Greco-Roman and beach wrestling competitions.

For the Sweetwater County wrestlers, the trip is both a reward for hard work and an opportunity to test themselves against elite opponents.

The action begins Thursday, July 10, with registration and team check-ins. Girls freestyle sessions run July 12–13, with finals slated for Sunday afternoon. Boys freestyle follows July 14–16, and Greco-Roman closes out the tournament July 17–19.

Teams are reminded that no practices are allowed at North Dakota State University or the FargoDome prior to July 10 at 3 p.m., and all workouts will take place at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse on the NDSU campus.

The FargoDome, located at 1800 N. University Drive in Fargo, will host all main competition sessions, culminating in the championship finals for each division.