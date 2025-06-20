Eight Wyoming Players Named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Mountain West Team

LARAMIE — Eight University of Wyoming football players were named to Phil Steele’s 2025 Preseason All-Mountain West Team, the team announced Thursday. Among them were returning selections tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and center Jack Walsh, who each earned preseason honors for the second consecutive year, and Caden Barnett, who was listed on the First Team.

Offense

Caden Barnett — First Team Offensive Line

Barnett started all 12 games at offensive tackle in 2024 and has played in 35 career contests heading into his final season. He helped anchor a Wyoming offense that tallied 604 total yards against North Texas, its most since a 604-yard performance at Utah State in 2021. Barnett also protected for a 342-yard passing game, the Cowboys’ highest single-game total since 2015.

John Michael Gyllenborg — Second Team Tight End

Gyllenborg appeared in nine games with six starts last season, missing time early due to injury. He earned All-Mountain West Second Team honors after leading the team in receiving yards per game (47.2) and tying for the team lead with three touchdown catches. He finished the year with 30 receptions for 425 yards, including a game-winning touchdown against Washington State. His 137-yard performance against San Jose State was the most by a Wyoming tight end since 2016. He was also named to the Academic All-Mountain West team.

Jack Walsh — Second Team Offensive Line

Walsh started 10 games in 2024 and played more than 650 snaps without allowing a sack. He recorded over 20 pancake blocks and was graded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 25 guard nationally and fourth in the Mountain West. Walsh was a key contributor in a 604-yard offensive outing and protected for a 342-yard passing game.

Jaylen Sargent — Fourth Team Wide Receiver

Sargent played in all 12 games with four starts last season, earning All-Mountain West Honorable Mention recognition. He led the Cowboys with 480 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns. In conference play, he ranked second in yards per reception (23.3) and 10th in receiving yards per game (60). Over his final three conference games, Sargent posted 317 receiving yards and had six catches of 30-plus yards. He logged 186 yards receiving against New Mexico — the most by a Cowboy since 2012 — and added 86 yards against Boise State.

Defense

Gary Rutherford — Third Team Linebacker

Rutherford played in four games in 2024 and preserved his redshirt season. He recorded one tackle against Colorado State and had a strong spring showing heading into the 2025 season.

Tyce Westland — Fourth Team Defensive End

Westland appeared in 11 games with six starts last season, including the final five. He totaled 41 tackles (18 solo, 23 assisted), six tackles for loss, and three sacks. Westland had eight-tackle performances against both Utah State and Colorado State and recorded a strip sack at New Mexico that helped seal a road win.

Jayden Williams — Fourth Team Defensive Tackle

Williams played in all 12 games with one start in 2024. He finished with 28 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss. He recorded a career-high seven tackles at Colorado State and had four tackles against Arizona State, including one for loss. Williams also executed a 17-yard run on a fake punt during a win over San Diego State.

Special Teams

Carson York — Second Team Long Snapper

York played in all 12 games in 2024, snapping for All-Mountain West kicker John Hoyland. He also made two special teams tackles, with stops against North Texas and New Mexico State. York enters his fourth season as Wyoming’s starting long snapper.