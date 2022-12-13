Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley (October 8, 1934 – December 10, 2022)

Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley passed away peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law surrounded by family on December 10, 2022. She was born October 8, 1934, to Andrew and Alnora Bertoncelj in Afton, Wyoming.

Eileen graduated from Superior High School with the class of 1952. After high school, she attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing with minors in Economics and English Literature. After graduation, she moved to Denver, CO where she worked for Neusteter’s Department Store until she moved back to Point of Rocks, WY to help run her family’s business. In 1959 she attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, WY graduating with a Secondary Education degree.

Eileen met Basil Mac McCulley on July 24, 1960, and they were married at Eileen’s parents’ home in Point of Rocks on December 26, 1960. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 26, 2020. Basil and Eileen are the parents of four boys, Kirt R., Niki Stephen, Michael Shawn, and Mark Andrew.

Eileen began her teaching career in Glenrock, Wyoming teaching High School English and Business. In 1961 she moved to Rock Springs, WY after marrying Basil. In 1967 she started her employment with Sweetwater County School District No.1 at Rock Springs High School as an English teacher. While working for District No. 1 she taught at Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs Junior High, and East Junior High. Eileen taught high school English, junior high English, typing/keyboarding, and business economics. Eileen retired from District No. 1 in 1993.

Eileen enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her yard. During her life with Basil, she traveled the United States to many wrestling tournaments and visited antique stores while Basil was in the gym. She accompanied Basil on two Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association Cultural Exchanges to Germany and Bulgaria. She spent many hours making handmade Christmas ornaments, refinishing antique furniture, sewing, collecting spoons, and making goodies for many celebrations. Her most loved things in life were her sons, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, all members of her family, and the love of her life Basil.

Eileen is survived by son, Mark (Nikki Ann) McCulley of Carlsbad, New Mexico; daughter-in-law, Tammy Gail McCulley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Rae Dell (Ed) Varley of Point of Rocks, Wyoming, Marilyn Bertoncelj of Rock Springs, Wyoming; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Rob) Martin of Green River, Wyoming, Andy (Samantha) McCulley of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Zachary McCulley of Laramie, Wyoming, Shae D. Patrick McCulley of Laurel, Montana, Jonathan (Danisha) Olson of Casper, Wyoming, Britney (Cody) Staford, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Rehanna (Ray) Norton of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Zack Gail of Farson, Wyoming; one niece, Cheri (Gordon) Johnson of Merna, Wyoming; two nephews, Jeff (Lou Ann) Varley and Roger (Deb) Varley both of Point of Rocks, Wyoming; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Basil R. Mac McCulley, parents, Andrew and Alnora Bertoncelj; in-laws, Benjamin and Goldie McCulley; one brother, Ronald Bertoncelj; one brother-in-law, Herman McCulley, three sons, Kirt R. McCulley; Niki S. McCulley and Michael S. McCulley, and one nephew, James McCulley.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Point of Rocks Cafe, Exit 130 Point of Rocks I-80 Service Road, Point of Rocks, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com