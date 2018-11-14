Eileen J. Thompson (July 21, 1945 – November 12, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Eileen J. Thompson, 73 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at her home on November 12, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 21, 1945 in Taos, New Mexico, the daughter of Braulio and Ferminia Gomez.

Eileen attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1963 graduate of Lincoln High School.

She married Stan Thompson in Rock Springs, Wyoming in July, 1974

Eileen was a Medical Assistant for many doctors in the area over her thirty plus years of service, retiring in 2008.

Her interests included slot machines, fishing, rock hunting, bargain hunting at thrift stores and garage sales, cooking, canning, socializing and spending time with her family and friends.

Eileen is survived by her husband Stan Thompson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, daughters Marcella Knoll and husband John of Green River, Wyoming, Marianne Emden of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Madeline (Maggie) Meidinger and husband Tom of Rock Springs, Wyoming; brothers Ruben Gomez and wife Josephine of Tempe, Arizona and Joe B. Gomez of Green River, Wyoming; Two step-daughters Debra Thompson of Sacramento, California and Rachelle Edwards and husband Eli of Vacaville, California. Fifteen grandchildren: Christopher Stephens, Anthony Stephens, Cassandra Emden, Breanna Emden, Martina Emden, Paige Miller, Braedon Meidinger, Addison Meidinger, Jake Harmon, Brooke Harmon, Laura Drake, Kohen Edwards, Sean Edwards, Lydia Edwards and Danielle Edwards; Six Great-Grandchildren: Kaleb Stephens, Baileigh Stephens Kooper Stephens, Jayleigh Harmon, Jack Harmon and Cazyn Quigly, several nieces and nephews including Gloria Johnson who was like a daughter to her and her friend Florence Ronick who was like a mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; Bertina Rodarte and Cecilia Valdez and one brother, Ernest Gomez.

Following cremation, graveside services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the Riverview Cemetery.

The family of Eileen Thompson respectfully requests that donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming or The Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

