Elaine Angus Curry (May 17, 1940 – June 21, 2023)

Elaine Angus Curry passed away in her home on June 21, 2023 of natural causes. Born in Ballard, Utah, on May 17, 1940 to Leland Moore Angus and Minnie Opal Lewis, she spent her childhood in the Uintah Basin, where she made many friends.

She met her future spouse, James Earl Curry, in the sixth grade; they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 29th, 1963. They moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, in 1970 and lived there for 53 years before moving to Stansbury Park, Utah.

Elaine is survived by her children; Kristine Curry, Jeffrey (Miguel) Curry, J Scott Curry, Kaylene (James ) Young, Karalyn (Bobby) Woodbury, Mitch (Gaylene) Romo and Raymond Leary; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Mark Angus, Norman (Lou Ann) Angus, and sister Bea (Dal) Seeley. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends who were an important part of her life.

Preceded in death by her husband Jim and her eldest daughter, Janet.

Elaine enjoyed her life. She had a quick wit and could talk for hours with anyone on any subject. Learning was important to her, and as a schoolteacher, she shared her love of knowledge with a multitude of children. After retirement in 2007, Elaine would still hear from her students regularly, keeping her updated on their successes.

Elaine enjoyed music. She played both the piano and organ, she sang in choirs and choral groups, and she wrote music for use in church talks and roadshows. Her love of music was imparted to her children and grandchildren, and that legacy will continue.

Elaine enjoyed her family. She loved her children and her grandchildren, and her love of family extended to family history and the discovery of additions to the family tree. Elaine loved the temple and regularly found joy in finding and taking names of loved ones she found through her family history efforts.

Elaine enjoyed her faith. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and lived a life that was true to the tenets that she held so dear. She loved as the Savior loved; there was always room at the table for one more, and she loved you unconditionally. Her heart was open to all, and the comfort she gave us in life will be remembered forever.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Parkview Ward Meeting House, 390 Village Blvd, Stansbury Park, UT. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

For those who are unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available at the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/4358825678?pwd=YldoSmt3WDJ6bVd1QTBBcmZZaGFudz09.

Meeting ID: 435 882 5678

Passcode: Temple