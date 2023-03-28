Elaine Lucille Marcov (February 21, 1940 – March 24, 2023)

Elaine Lucille Marcov passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Elaine was born on February 21, 1940 in Montreal, Ontario, Canada. She was the daughter of Gerard and Betty Decaire.

Elaine worked for the San Diego School District as a kitchen aide before retiring. She lived in many places throughout her life such as Canada, New York, Iowa, California and Wyoming.

Elaine enjoyed spending her time traveling, dancing, working puzzles, reading and being with animals. She loved movies: Dr. Zhivago, Gone with the Wind, To Sir with Love, and the Chevy Chase Vacation films.

She also had a great love for music: Elvis, The Beatles, Little Richard, Engelbert Humperdink, Charlie Rich and Tom Jones. Elaine had a fondness for yoga, The Waltons, a good lobster supper, and peanut M&Ms! She had many friends and was loved by all.

Survivors include her son, Jeff Downing of Dallas, TX; stepson Raymond Marcov of Daytona Bch., FL; daughters Linda Williams of Ormond Bch., FL., and Jamie Downing-Siddall of Rock Springs, WY; stepdaughter Stefani Turco of FL; grandchildren Christopher Heinrich, Ryan Storey, Jonathan Williams and Miranda Watkins; and ten beloved great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents Betty and Gerard Decaire, sisters Germaine Decaire and Nancy Riou, and her husband Ryan Marcov.

Following Elaine’s wishes, her body has been donated to science and a future family gathering to celebrate her life will be held.

