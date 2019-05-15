Eleanor Jelfs (February 27, 1934 – May 14, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Eleanor Jelfs, 85, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Deer Trail Assisted Living Center in Rock Springs.

She was born on February 27, 1934 in Cedar City, Utah, the daughter of Clifton Stones and Rowena Jones Stones.

Eleanor attended schools in Parowan, Utah and graduated from the Parowan High School in 1952. She married Trevor Jelfs on December 30, 1987 in Green River, Wyoming.

Eleanor was employed at City Market as a cashier for twenty years. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling with the love of her life Trevor Jelfs, gardening, fishing, sewing, dancing, and telling stories with special voices.

Survivors include her husband Trevor of Green River, Wyoming; two sons Todd Hyatt and wife Rosalie of Denver, Colorado and Rob Negley and companion Kristy Whetzell of Rock Springs; four daughters Paula Doody and husband Ed of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Pam Simpson and husband Clifford of Utah, Tanya Hyatt and companion Greg Richards of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Dana Martinez of Green River, Wyoming; one brother Dwight Stones and wife Margie of Paragonah, Utah; fifteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Eleanor’s family would like to express gratitude and to send a special thank you to Hospice of Sweetwater County and to the staff at Deer Trail Assisted Living for their undivided devotion and care.

The family of Eleanor Jelfs respectfully requests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

