Election 2020: Rock Springs City Council Ward IV – Primary Election Forum

Dave Arambel and Gary Collins from SweetwaterNOW sat down with a few of the Rock Springs City Council Ward IV candidates [via ZOOM] this week and asked them a few questions about their campaign.

Get to know them a little better before the Primary Election. 🇺🇸

Those who were able to join the call were Brent Bettolo, Larry Elder, and RJ Pieper. Rose Mosbey was not in attendance.

Thank you to these community leaders for supporting and bringing election coverage to Sweetwater County!

