Election 2020: WY House District 60 – Primary Election Forum

Dave Arambel and Stephanie Thompson from SweetwaterNOW sat down with a few of the WY House District 60 candidates [via ZOOM] this week and asked them a few questions about their campaign.

Get to know them a little better before the Primary Election. 🇺🇸

Those who were able to join the call were Lindsey Travis, Mike Burd, and Ted Barney. Mark Baker was not in attendance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thank you to these community leaders for supporting and bringing election coverage to Sweetwater County!

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Diesel, Groot, and Alvin

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Diesel, Groot, and Alvin

Sherwin-Williams Offering Sanitation Equipment

Sherwin-Williams Offering Sanitation Equipment

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound?

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound?

Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair Wraps Up With Annual 4-H Livestock Auction–Live and Online

Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair Wraps Up With Annual 4-H Livestock Auction–Live and Online