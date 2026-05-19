Election Filings: A Race Develops for Ward 2 in Rock Springs

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A number of incumbents have filed for election to three of four Rock Springs City Council wards on Monday, with one race developing in Ward 2.

Previous election filing articles can be found here and here.

Jeannie Demas and Randy Hanson have filed for their reelection bids in Ward 1 and Ward 4, respectively. Additionally, Councilman David Thompson has a challenger in Tristian Wooden for his Ward 2 seat.

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In other municipal races, Anselmo “Hippy” Valerio Jr. filed to seek reelection as Granger’s mayor.

In county races, Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe has filed for his reelection campaign.

State Office, Legislative and Federal Races

Republican Jimmy Skovgard filed to seek election to the U.S. Senate, joining Harriet Hageman, Jill Edwards, and John Holtz in seeking the Republican nomination in August.

Another Republican has joined Tom Kelly and Chad Auer in seeking the Republican nomination for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Rep. Steve Harshman, R- Casper, filed as the third challenger seeking the nomination.

Brent Bien and Eric Barlow have filed to be Wyoming’s next governor, creating a race for the Republican nomination. Other candidates, including Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, are expected to file in the coming days.

Republican Jim Wamsley filed for election to House District 48, though incumbent Darin McCann has announced his intent to seek a second term.