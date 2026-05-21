Election Filings: Candidates in Superior File

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Tuesday and Wednesday were quiet for election filings in Sweetwater County, with the only new candidates filing for election in Superior.

According to current filing reports from the Sweetwater County Clerk’s office, Rick Niemiec has filed to run for Superior’s mayor, while Barbara Barela has filed for election to Superior’s Town Council. Both filings took place Tuesday.

In state races, Republican Sam Mead has joined the field seeking the GOP nomination for U.S. Senator. There are now five candidates involved in that race. Democrat James Byrd has filed for the office as the sole person on the Democrats’ ballot in that race.

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For the state’s only U.S. House of Representatives seat, Steve Friess and Kevin Christensen have joined the field Republican candidates. So far, five candidates are seeking the Republican nomination, with Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who announced he would run for the position, not having filed for the race yet.

For Wyoming Governor, Megan Degenfelder has filed to seek election, joining two others in that race. For Secretary of State, Robert Short is challenging Rachel Williams for the Republican nomination. Republican Wyoming Treasurer Curt Meier has filed for his reelection bid and is the only candidate in that race.

Previous reporting on election filings can be found here, here, and here.