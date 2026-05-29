Election Filings: Numerous Filings Recorded Day Before Deadline

Election Filings: Numerous Filings Recorded Day Before Deadline

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Several people opted to file for various municipal and county offices the day before the deadline to file.

There are now four Republicans seeking three positions on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners. Green River City Councilor Sherry Bushman and Walter Majko join incumbents Island Richards and Keaton West in seeking nomination for the General Election.

Mark Peterson is no longer the sole candidate for mayor of Green River. Stan Blake, Karl Bode, Kayla Kappers, and Jason Howard join Peterson in the race. In Green River’s Ward 3, Paul Stevens joins Robert Ross and Clifford Vanderpool in seeking election to the city council seat. In Rock Springs, Mayor Max Mickelson is also no longer the sole candidate for mayor as Councilman Rick Milonas and Katherine Phelps have filed for election in that race. Only the top two candidates in these races will move on to November’s General Election.

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Additional filings have been made in Wamsutter. Karlin Jerke is the sole candidate for mayor, while current mayor Larry Roney and incumbents Brandon Rideout and Dustin Davis have filed for election to the town council.

At the state and national level, Republican David Giralt of Mills has filed for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House of Representatives Seat. For Wyoming Secretary of State, Republicans CJ Young, Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, and Jason Fearneyhough have made the race a five-way affair in the upcoming Republican Primary.

Note: Names in italics denote incumbent candidates. Bolded names are new filings as of May 28.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners 

Keaton West, Republican
Island Richards, Republican 
Wayne Severson, Democrat
Walter Majko, Republican
Sherry Bushman, Republican

Sweetwater County Coroner

Travis Sanders, Republican 

Sweetwater County Attorney

Daniel Erramouspe, Republican

Sweetwater County Sheriff

Ozzie Knezovich, Republican
Rich Fischer, Republican
Randall Trybiak, Republican
Matthew Wharton, Republican
Richard Kaumo, Republican
Amanda Buller, Republican

Sweetwater County Clerk

Cindy Swenson, Republican

Sweetwater County Treasurer

Mark Cowan, Republican

Sweetwater County Assessor

Marianne Stacey, Republican

City of Rock Springs

Mayor

Max Mickelson
Rick Milonas
Katherine Phelps

Ward 1

Jennie Demas
Robert Godfrey

Ward 2

David Thompson
Tristian Wooden

Ward 3

Daniel Pedri

Ward 4

Randy Hanson

City of Green River

Mayor

Mark Peterson
Stan Blake
Karl Bode
Kayla Kappers
Jason Howard

Ward 1

Ronald Williams
Jason Souza

Ward 2

Michael Shutran
Jackie Fabian

Ward 3

Robert Ross
Clifford Vanderpool
Paul Stevens

Granger

Mayor 

Anselmo “Hippy” Valerio Jr.

Town Council

No one has filed for election as of May 28.

Superior

Mayor

Rick Niemiec

Town Council

Barbara Barela
Chase Frits

Wamsutter

Mayor

Karlin Jerke

Town Council

Larry Roney
Brandon Rideout
Dustin Davis

Wyoming Senate

Senate District 11

Bob Davis, Republican

Senate District 13

Stacy Jones, Republican

Wyoming House

House District 17

Elizabeth Bingham, Republican

House District 18

Scott Heiner, Republican
Kenneth Roberts, Republican

House District 39

Cody Wylie, Republican

House District 47

Eamon O’Toole, Republican

House District 48

Darin McCann, Republican
James Wamsley, Republican

House District 60

Marlene Brady, Republican
Tony Niemiec, Republican

Wyoming Governor

Brent Bien, Republican
Eric Barlow, Republican
Megan Degenfelder, Republican
Kenneth Casner, Democrat

Wyoming Secretary of State

Rachel Williams, Republican
Robert Short, Republican
Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, Republican
CJ Young, Republican
Jason Fearneyhough, Republican
Bryan McCarty, Democrat

Wyoming State Auditor

Kristi Racines, Republican

Wyoming State Treasurer

Curt Meier, Republican

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chad Auer, Republican
Steve Harshman, Republican
Tom Kelly, Republican
Ana Cordova, Democrat
Sergio Maldonado, Sr., Democrat

U.S. Senator

Harriet Hageman, Republican
Jill Edwards, Republican
Jimmy Skovgard, Republican
John Allen Holtz, Republican
Sam Mead, Republican
James Byrd, Democrat
Billy Benavidez, Democrat

U.S. House of Representatives

Bo Biteman, Republican
Chuck Gray, Republican
Frank Chapman, Republican
Jillian Balow, Republican
Kevin Christensen, Republican
Reid Rasner, Republican
Steve Friess, Republican
David Giralt, Republican
Lisa Kinney, Democrat

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