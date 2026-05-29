Election Filings: Numerous Filings Recorded Day Before Deadline

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Several people opted to file for various municipal and county offices the day before the deadline to file.

There are now four Republicans seeking three positions on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners. Green River City Councilor Sherry Bushman and Walter Majko join incumbents Island Richards and Keaton West in seeking nomination for the General Election.

Mark Peterson is no longer the sole candidate for mayor of Green River. Stan Blake, Karl Bode, Kayla Kappers, and Jason Howard join Peterson in the race. In Green River’s Ward 3, Paul Stevens joins Robert Ross and Clifford Vanderpool in seeking election to the city council seat. In Rock Springs, Mayor Max Mickelson is also no longer the sole candidate for mayor as Councilman Rick Milonas and Katherine Phelps have filed for election in that race. Only the top two candidates in these races will move on to November’s General Election.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Additional filings have been made in Wamsutter. Karlin Jerke is the sole candidate for mayor, while current mayor Larry Roney and incumbents Brandon Rideout and Dustin Davis have filed for election to the town council.

At the state and national level, Republican David Giralt of Mills has filed for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House of Representatives Seat. For Wyoming Secretary of State, Republicans CJ Young, Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, and Jason Fearneyhough have made the race a five-way affair in the upcoming Republican Primary.

Note: Names in italics denote incumbent candidates. Bolded names are new filings as of May 28.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners

Keaton West, Republican

Island Richards, Republican

Wayne Severson, Democrat

Walter Majko, Republican

Sherry Bushman, Republican

Sweetwater County Coroner

Travis Sanders, Republican

Sweetwater County Attorney

Daniel Erramouspe, Republican

Sweetwater County Sheriff

Ozzie Knezovich, Republican

Rich Fischer, Republican

Randall Trybiak, Republican

Matthew Wharton, Republican

Richard Kaumo, Republican

Amanda Buller, Republican

Sweetwater County Clerk

Cindy Swenson, Republican

Sweetwater County Treasurer

Mark Cowan, Republican

Sweetwater County Assessor

Marianne Stacey, Republican

City of Rock Springs

Mayor

Max Mickelson

Rick Milonas

Katherine Phelps

Ward 1

Jennie Demas

Robert Godfrey

Ward 2

David Thompson

Tristian Wooden

Ward 3

Daniel Pedri

Ward 4

Randy Hanson

City of Green River

Mayor

Mark Peterson

Stan Blake

Karl Bode

Kayla Kappers

Jason Howard

Ward 1

Ronald Williams

Jason Souza

Ward 2

Michael Shutran

Jackie Fabian

Ward 3

Robert Ross

Clifford Vanderpool

Paul Stevens

Granger

Mayor

Anselmo “Hippy” Valerio Jr.

Town Council

No one has filed for election as of May 28.

Superior

Mayor

Rick Niemiec

Town Council

Barbara Barela

Chase Frits

Wamsutter

Mayor

Karlin Jerke

Town Council

Larry Roney

Brandon Rideout

Dustin Davis

Wyoming Senate

Senate District 11

Bob Davis, Republican

Senate District 13

Stacy Jones, Republican

Wyoming House

House District 17

Elizabeth Bingham, Republican

House District 18

Scott Heiner, Republican

Kenneth Roberts, Republican

House District 39

Cody Wylie, Republican

House District 47

Eamon O’Toole, Republican

House District 48

Darin McCann, Republican

James Wamsley, Republican

House District 60

Marlene Brady, Republican

Tony Niemiec, Republican

Wyoming Governor

Brent Bien, Republican

Eric Barlow, Republican

Megan Degenfelder, Republican

Kenneth Casner, Democrat

Wyoming Secretary of State

Rachel Williams, Republican

Robert Short, Republican

Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, Republican

CJ Young, Republican

Jason Fearneyhough, Republican

Bryan McCarty, Democrat

Wyoming State Auditor

Kristi Racines, Republican

Wyoming State Treasurer

Curt Meier, Republican

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chad Auer, Republican

Steve Harshman, Republican

Tom Kelly, Republican

Ana Cordova, Democrat

Sergio Maldonado, Sr., Democrat

U.S. Senator

Harriet Hageman, Republican

Jill Edwards, Republican

Jimmy Skovgard, Republican

John Allen Holtz, Republican

Sam Mead, Republican

James Byrd, Democrat

Billy Benavidez, Democrat

U.S. House of Representatives

Bo Biteman, Republican

Chuck Gray, Republican

Frank Chapman, Republican

Jillian Balow, Republican

Kevin Christensen, Republican

Reid Rasner, Republican

Steve Friess, Republican

David Giralt, Republican

Lisa Kinney, Democrat