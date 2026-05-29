Election Filings: Numerous Filings Recorded Day Before Deadline

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Several people opted to file for various municipal and county offices the day before the deadline to file.
There are now four Republicans seeking three positions on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners. Green River City Councilor Sherry Bushman and Walter Majko join incumbents Island Richards and Keaton West in seeking nomination for the General Election.
Mark Peterson is no longer the sole candidate for mayor of Green River. Stan Blake, Karl Bode, Kayla Kappers, and Jason Howard join Peterson in the race. In Green River’s Ward 3, Paul Stevens joins Robert Ross and Clifford Vanderpool in seeking election to the city council seat. In Rock Springs, Mayor Max Mickelson is also no longer the sole candidate for mayor as Councilman Rick Milonas and Katherine Phelps have filed for election in that race. Only the top two candidates in these races will move on to November’s General Election.
Additional filings have been made in Wamsutter. Karlin Jerke is the sole candidate for mayor, while current mayor Larry Roney and incumbents Brandon Rideout and Dustin Davis have filed for election to the town council.
At the state and national level, Republican David Giralt of Mills has filed for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House of Representatives Seat. For Wyoming Secretary of State, Republicans CJ Young, Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, and Jason Fearneyhough have made the race a five-way affair in the upcoming Republican Primary.
Note: Names in italics denote incumbent candidates. Bolded names are new filings as of May 28.
Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners
Keaton West, Republican
Island Richards, Republican
Wayne Severson, Democrat
Walter Majko, Republican
Sherry Bushman, Republican
Sweetwater County Coroner
Travis Sanders, Republican
Sweetwater County Attorney
Daniel Erramouspe, Republican
Sweetwater County Sheriff
Ozzie Knezovich, Republican
Rich Fischer, Republican
Randall Trybiak, Republican
Matthew Wharton, Republican
Richard Kaumo, Republican
Amanda Buller, Republican
Sweetwater County Clerk
Cindy Swenson, Republican
Sweetwater County Treasurer
Mark Cowan, Republican
Sweetwater County Assessor
Marianne Stacey, Republican
City of Rock Springs
Mayor
Max Mickelson
Rick Milonas
Katherine Phelps
Ward 1
Jennie Demas
Robert Godfrey
Ward 2
David Thompson
Tristian Wooden
Ward 3
Daniel Pedri
Ward 4
Randy Hanson
City of Green River
Mayor
Mark Peterson
Stan Blake
Karl Bode
Kayla Kappers
Jason Howard
Ward 1
Ronald Williams
Jason Souza
Ward 2
Michael Shutran
Jackie Fabian
Ward 3
Robert Ross
Clifford Vanderpool
Paul Stevens
Granger
Mayor
Anselmo “Hippy” Valerio Jr.
Town Council
No one has filed for election as of May 28.
Superior
Mayor
Rick Niemiec
Town Council
Barbara Barela
Chase Frits
Wamsutter
Mayor
Karlin Jerke
Town Council
Larry Roney
Brandon Rideout
Dustin Davis
Wyoming Senate
Senate District 11
Bob Davis, Republican
Senate District 13
Stacy Jones, Republican
Wyoming House
House District 17
Elizabeth Bingham, Republican
House District 18
Scott Heiner, Republican
Kenneth Roberts, Republican
House District 39
Cody Wylie, Republican
House District 47
Eamon O’Toole, Republican
House District 48
Darin McCann, Republican
James Wamsley, Republican
House District 60
Marlene Brady, Republican
Tony Niemiec, Republican
Wyoming Governor
Brent Bien, Republican
Eric Barlow, Republican
Megan Degenfelder, Republican
Kenneth Casner, Democrat
Wyoming Secretary of State
Rachel Williams, Republican
Robert Short, Republican
Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, Republican
CJ Young, Republican
Jason Fearneyhough, Republican
Bryan McCarty, Democrat
Wyoming State Auditor
Kristi Racines, Republican
Wyoming State Treasurer
Curt Meier, Republican
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chad Auer, Republican
Steve Harshman, Republican
Tom Kelly, Republican
Ana Cordova, Democrat
Sergio Maldonado, Sr., Democrat
U.S. Senator
Harriet Hageman, Republican
Jill Edwards, Republican
Jimmy Skovgard, Republican
John Allen Holtz, Republican
Sam Mead, Republican
James Byrd, Democrat
Billy Benavidez, Democrat
U.S. House of Representatives
Bo Biteman, Republican
Chuck Gray, Republican
Frank Chapman, Republican
Jillian Balow, Republican
Kevin Christensen, Republican
Reid Rasner, Republican
Steve Friess, Republican
David Giralt, Republican
Lisa Kinney, Democrat