Election Filings: Republican Challenges County Clerk

Election Filings: Republican Challenges County Clerk

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In the final day of candidate filings, Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Swenson picked up a challenger, while a few more races have seen more candidates

Dale Davis, who Swenson defeated to become the county clerk in 2018, filed to seek election as a Republican Friday. Davis was elected as Sweetwater County Clerk in 2006 following Bobbi Bailiff’s retirement.

In Green River, two more candidates for mayor have filed. Bridgette Nielsen and Phillip Stanton have added their names to a field of seven candidates seeking the mayor’s office. Additionally, former Green River City Councilman Tom Murphy filed for election in Ward 1, joining Jason Souza and Ron Williams in the race, while Jean Joseph filed for election in Ward 2, creating another three-way race for that Council seat.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In Wamsutter, Seth Rauch, the town’s mayor pro-tem, filed for election as the town’s next mayor, while Jennifer Goff filed for a two-year term on the Council.

In legislative races, Democrat Rah Reinholz has filed for election to House District 17, challenging Republican Elizabeth Bingham in the November General Election. Jim Wilson of Reliance filed as a Democrat for Senate District 11, challenging Republican Bob Davis of Baggs.

For the U.S. House of Representatives, Keith Goodenough and Richard Dodson filed to create a 10-person race for the Republican nomination in August. Additionally, Democrat Elena Del Real of Lander filed for this office, creating a two-way primary for the Democrats.

Note: Names in italics denote incumbent candidates. Named in bold are candidates who filed May 29.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners 

Keaton West, Republican
Island Richards, Republican 
Wayne Severson, Democrat
Walter Majko, Republican
Sherry Bushman, Republican

Sweetwater County Coroner

Travis Sanders, Republican 

Sweetwater County Attorney

Daniel Erramouspe, Republican

Sweetwater County Sheriff

Ozzie Knezovich, Republican
Rich Fischer, Republican
Randall Trybiak, Republican
Matthew Wharton, Republican
Richard Kaumo, Republican
Amanda Buller, Republican

Sweetwater County Clerk

Cindy Swenson, Republican
Dale Davis, Republican

Sweetwater County Treasurer

Mark Cowan, Republican

Sweetwater County Assessor

Marianne Stacey, Republican

City of Rock Springs

Mayor

Max Mickelson
Rick Milonas
Katherine Phelps

Ward 1

Jennie Demas
Robert Godfrey

Ward 2

David Thompson
Tristian Wooden

Ward 3

Daniel Pedri

Ward 4

Randy Hanson

City of Green River

Mayor

Mark Peterson
Stan Blake
Karl Bode
Kayla Kappers
Jason Howard
Bridgette Nielsen
Phillip Stanton

Ward 1

Ronald Williams
Jason Souza
Tom Murphy

Ward 2

Michael Shutran
Jackie Fabian
Jean Joseph

Ward 3

Robert Ross
Clifford Vanderpool
Paul Stevens

Granger

Mayor 

Anselmo “Hippy” Valerio Jr.

Town Council

No one has filed for election.

Superior

Mayor

Rick Niemiec

Town Council

Barbara Barela
Chase Frits

Wamsutter

Mayor

Karlin Jerke
Seth Rauch

Town Council

Larry Roney
Brandon Rideout
Dustin Davis
Jennifer Goff

Wyoming Senate

Senate District 11

Bob Davis, Republican
Jim Wilson, Democrat

Senate District 13

Stacy Jones, Republican

Wyoming House

House District 17

Elizabeth Bingham, Republican
Rah Reinholz, Democrat

House District 18

Scott Heiner, Republican
Kenneth Roberts, Republican

House District 39

Cody Wylie, Republican

House District 47

Eamon O’Toole, Republican

House District 48

Darin McCann, Republican
James Wamsley, Republican

House District 60

Marlene Brady, Republican
Tony Niemiec, Republican

Wyoming Governor

Brent Bien, Republican
Eric Barlow, Republican
Curt Blake, Republican
Megan Degenfelder, Republican
Kenneth Casner, Democrat

Wyoming Secretary of State

Rachel Williams, Republican
Robert Short, Republican
Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, Republican
CJ Young, Republican
Jason Fearneyhough, Republican
Bryan McCarty, Democrat

Wyoming State Auditor

Kristi Racines, Republican

Wyoming State Treasurer

Curt Meier, Republican
Scott Smith, Republican

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chad Auer, Republican
Steve Harshman, Republican
Tom Kelly, Republican
Ana Cordova, Democrat
Sergio Maldonado, Sr., Democrat

U.S. Senator

Harriet Hageman, Republican
Jill Edwards, Republican
Jimmy Skovgard, Republican
John Allen Holtz, Republican
Sam Mead, Republican
James Byrd, Democrat
Billy Benavidez, Democrat

U.S. House of Representatives

Bo Biteman, Republican
Chuck Gray, Republican
Frank Chapman, Republican
Jillian Balow, Republican
Kevin Christensen, Republican
Reid Rasner, Republican
Steve Friess, Republican
David Giralt, Republican
Keith Goodenough, Republican
Richard Dodson, Republican
Lisa Kinney, Democrat
Elena Del Real, Democrat

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2026

GR Woman Charged for Alleged Knife Assault

GR Woman Charged for Alleged Knife Assault

Weather Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2026

Quilting on the Green Returns to Expedition Island Friday

Quilting on the Green Returns to Expedition Island Friday