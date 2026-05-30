Election Filings: Republican Challenges County Clerk

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In the final day of candidate filings, Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Swenson picked up a challenger, while a few more races have seen more candidates

Dale Davis, who Swenson defeated to become the county clerk in 2018, filed to seek election as a Republican Friday. Davis was elected as Sweetwater County Clerk in 2006 following Bobbi Bailiff’s retirement.

In Green River, two more candidates for mayor have filed. Bridgette Nielsen and Phillip Stanton have added their names to a field of seven candidates seeking the mayor’s office. Additionally, former Green River City Councilman Tom Murphy filed for election in Ward 1, joining Jason Souza and Ron Williams in the race, while Jean Joseph filed for election in Ward 2, creating another three-way race for that Council seat.

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In Wamsutter, Seth Rauch, the town’s mayor pro-tem, filed for election as the town’s next mayor, while Jennifer Goff filed for a two-year term on the Council.

In legislative races, Democrat Rah Reinholz has filed for election to House District 17, challenging Republican Elizabeth Bingham in the November General Election. Jim Wilson of Reliance filed as a Democrat for Senate District 11, challenging Republican Bob Davis of Baggs.

For the U.S. House of Representatives, Keith Goodenough and Richard Dodson filed to create a 10-person race for the Republican nomination in August. Additionally, Democrat Elena Del Real of Lander filed for this office, creating a two-way primary for the Democrats.

Note: Names in italics denote incumbent candidates. Named in bold are candidates who filed May 29.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners

Keaton West, Republican

Island Richards, Republican

Wayne Severson, Democrat

Walter Majko, Republican

Sherry Bushman, Republican

Sweetwater County Coroner

Travis Sanders, Republican

Sweetwater County Attorney

Daniel Erramouspe, Republican

Sweetwater County Sheriff

Ozzie Knezovich, Republican

Rich Fischer, Republican

Randall Trybiak, Republican

Matthew Wharton, Republican

Richard Kaumo, Republican

Amanda Buller, Republican

Sweetwater County Clerk

Cindy Swenson, Republican

Dale Davis, Republican

Sweetwater County Treasurer

Mark Cowan, Republican

Sweetwater County Assessor

Marianne Stacey, Republican

City of Rock Springs

Mayor

Max Mickelson

Rick Milonas

Katherine Phelps

Ward 1

Jennie Demas

Robert Godfrey

Ward 2

David Thompson

Tristian Wooden

Ward 3

Daniel Pedri

Ward 4

Randy Hanson

City of Green River

Mayor

Mark Peterson

Stan Blake

Karl Bode

Kayla Kappers

Jason Howard

Bridgette Nielsen

Phillip Stanton

Ward 1

Ronald Williams

Jason Souza

Tom Murphy

Ward 2

Michael Shutran

Jackie Fabian

Jean Joseph

Ward 3

Robert Ross

Clifford Vanderpool

Paul Stevens

Granger

Mayor

Anselmo “Hippy” Valerio Jr.

Town Council

No one has filed for election.

Superior

Mayor

Rick Niemiec

Town Council

Barbara Barela

Chase Frits

Wamsutter

Mayor

Karlin Jerke

Seth Rauch

Town Council

Larry Roney

Brandon Rideout

Dustin Davis

Jennifer Goff

Wyoming Senate

Senate District 11

Bob Davis, Republican

Jim Wilson, Democrat

Senate District 13

Stacy Jones, Republican

Wyoming House

House District 17

Elizabeth Bingham, Republican

Rah Reinholz, Democrat

House District 18

Scott Heiner, Republican

Kenneth Roberts, Republican

House District 39

Cody Wylie, Republican

House District 47

Eamon O’Toole, Republican

House District 48

Darin McCann, Republican

James Wamsley, Republican

House District 60

Marlene Brady, Republican

Tony Niemiec, Republican

Wyoming Governor

Brent Bien, Republican

Eric Barlow, Republican

Curt Blake, Republican

Megan Degenfelder, Republican

Kenneth Casner, Democrat

Wyoming Secretary of State

Rachel Williams, Republican

Robert Short, Republican

Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, Republican

CJ Young, Republican

Jason Fearneyhough, Republican

Bryan McCarty, Democrat

Wyoming State Auditor

Kristi Racines, Republican

Wyoming State Treasurer

Curt Meier, Republican

Scott Smith, Republican

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chad Auer, Republican

Steve Harshman, Republican

Tom Kelly, Republican

Ana Cordova, Democrat

Sergio Maldonado, Sr., Democrat

U.S. Senator

Harriet Hageman, Republican

Jill Edwards, Republican

Jimmy Skovgard, Republican

John Allen Holtz, Republican

Sam Mead, Republican

James Byrd, Democrat

Billy Benavidez, Democrat

U.S. House of Representatives

Bo Biteman, Republican

Chuck Gray, Republican

Frank Chapman, Republican

Jillian Balow, Republican

Kevin Christensen, Republican

Reid Rasner, Republican

Steve Friess, Republican

David Giralt, Republican

Keith Goodenough, Republican

Richard Dodson, Republican

Lisa Kinney, Democrat

Elena Del Real, Democrat