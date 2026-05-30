Election Filings: Republican Challenges County Clerk

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In the final day of candidate filings, Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Swenson picked up a challenger, while a few more races have seen more candidates
Dale Davis, who Swenson defeated to become the county clerk in 2018, filed to seek election as a Republican Friday. Davis was elected as Sweetwater County Clerk in 2006 following Bobbi Bailiff’s retirement.
In Green River, two more candidates for mayor have filed. Bridgette Nielsen and Phillip Stanton have added their names to a field of seven candidates seeking the mayor’s office. Additionally, former Green River City Councilman Tom Murphy filed for election in Ward 1, joining Jason Souza and Ron Williams in the race, while Jean Joseph filed for election in Ward 2, creating another three-way race for that Council seat.
In Wamsutter, Seth Rauch, the town’s mayor pro-tem, filed for election as the town’s next mayor, while Jennifer Goff filed for a two-year term on the Council.
In legislative races, Democrat Rah Reinholz has filed for election to House District 17, challenging Republican Elizabeth Bingham in the November General Election. Jim Wilson of Reliance filed as a Democrat for Senate District 11, challenging Republican Bob Davis of Baggs.
For the U.S. House of Representatives, Keith Goodenough and Richard Dodson filed to create a 10-person race for the Republican nomination in August. Additionally, Democrat Elena Del Real of Lander filed for this office, creating a two-way primary for the Democrats.
Note: Names in italics denote incumbent candidates. Named in bold are candidates who filed May 29.
Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners
Keaton West, Republican
Island Richards, Republican
Wayne Severson, Democrat
Walter Majko, Republican
Sherry Bushman, Republican
Sweetwater County Coroner
Travis Sanders, Republican
Sweetwater County Attorney
Daniel Erramouspe, Republican
Sweetwater County Sheriff
Ozzie Knezovich, Republican
Rich Fischer, Republican
Randall Trybiak, Republican
Matthew Wharton, Republican
Richard Kaumo, Republican
Amanda Buller, Republican
Sweetwater County Clerk
Cindy Swenson, Republican
Dale Davis, Republican
Sweetwater County Treasurer
Mark Cowan, Republican
Sweetwater County Assessor
Marianne Stacey, Republican
City of Rock Springs
Mayor
Max Mickelson
Rick Milonas
Katherine Phelps
Ward 1
Jennie Demas
Robert Godfrey
Ward 2
David Thompson
Tristian Wooden
Ward 3
Daniel Pedri
Ward 4
Randy Hanson
City of Green River
Mayor
Mark Peterson
Stan Blake
Karl Bode
Kayla Kappers
Jason Howard
Bridgette Nielsen
Phillip Stanton
Ward 1
Ronald Williams
Jason Souza
Tom Murphy
Ward 2
Michael Shutran
Jackie Fabian
Jean Joseph
Ward 3
Robert Ross
Clifford Vanderpool
Paul Stevens
Granger
Mayor
Anselmo “Hippy” Valerio Jr.
Town Council
No one has filed for election.
Superior
Mayor
Rick Niemiec
Town Council
Barbara Barela
Chase Frits
Wamsutter
Mayor
Karlin Jerke
Seth Rauch
Town Council
Larry Roney
Brandon Rideout
Dustin Davis
Jennifer Goff
Wyoming Senate
Senate District 11
Bob Davis, Republican
Jim Wilson, Democrat
Senate District 13
Stacy Jones, Republican
Wyoming House
House District 17
Elizabeth Bingham, Republican
Rah Reinholz, Democrat
House District 18
Scott Heiner, Republican
Kenneth Roberts, Republican
House District 39
Cody Wylie, Republican
House District 47
Eamon O’Toole, Republican
House District 48
Darin McCann, Republican
James Wamsley, Republican
House District 60
Marlene Brady, Republican
Tony Niemiec, Republican
Wyoming Governor
Brent Bien, Republican
Eric Barlow, Republican
Curt Blake, Republican
Megan Degenfelder, Republican
Kenneth Casner, Democrat
Wyoming Secretary of State
Rachel Williams, Republican
Robert Short, Republican
Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, Republican
CJ Young, Republican
Jason Fearneyhough, Republican
Bryan McCarty, Democrat
Wyoming State Auditor
Kristi Racines, Republican
Wyoming State Treasurer
Curt Meier, Republican
Scott Smith, Republican
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chad Auer, Republican
Steve Harshman, Republican
Tom Kelly, Republican
Ana Cordova, Democrat
Sergio Maldonado, Sr., Democrat
U.S. Senator
Harriet Hageman, Republican
Jill Edwards, Republican
Jimmy Skovgard, Republican
John Allen Holtz, Republican
Sam Mead, Republican
James Byrd, Democrat
Billy Benavidez, Democrat
U.S. House of Representatives
Bo Biteman, Republican
Chuck Gray, Republican
Frank Chapman, Republican
Jillian Balow, Republican
Kevin Christensen, Republican
Reid Rasner, Republican
Steve Friess, Republican
David Giralt, Republican
Keith Goodenough, Republican
Richard Dodson, Republican
Lisa Kinney, Democrat
Elena Del Real, Democrat