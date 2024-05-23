Election Filings Show Rep. Hageman has Democrat Challenger

SWEETWATER COUNTY – A Democrat from Cheyenne is challenging Rep. Harriet Hageman for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Kyle G. Cameron filed May 21 to challenge Hageman, making him the only Democrat seeking election to a federal position. Sen. John Barrasso seeks re-election but will face a challenge from Laramie’s John Holtz in the August Republican Primary Election.

Locally, little has changed. Commissioner Taylor Jones filed for re-election Tuesday, joining fellow incumbent Mary Thoman on the ballot. The two Republicans are unchallenged in their bids.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In Rock Springs, Councilman Larry Hickerson has filed for re-election to his position representing Ward III on the Rock Springs City Council. He and two other candidates are not challenged in their election bids, with Rick Milonas seeking election in Ward I and Brent Bettolo seeking re-election in Ward III.

In Green River, no additional filings have been recorded. As it currently stands, Sherry Bushman seeks re-election for her Ward I Green River City Council position but is challenged by former Council member Mark Peterson. In Ward II, George Jost seeks re-election to the Council and faces a challenge by Jessica Maser. Robert Berg is seeking another term representing Ward III and does not have a challenger.

Nothing has changed in the various filings for positions representing Sweetwater County in the Wyoming Legislature. In Senate District 12, John Kolb seeks re-election to his senate position but is facing a challenge from fellow Republican Jeff Ramaj. Meanwhile in Senate District 14, Republicans Albert Sommers and Laura Taliaferro Pearson vie for the seat being vacated by Fred Baldwin.

In filings for state representative positions, House District 17 will see a Primary Election race between Republicans J.T. Larson and Terry Ellison. In House District 18, Scott Heiner’s re-election bid remains unchallenged, while in House District 18, Jon Conrad’s re-election bid is being challenged by fellow Republican Joe Webb. There are a few candidates who are not being challenged in their election bids as well. Republicans Cody Wylie of House District 39, Bob Davis of House District 47 and Tony Niemiec of House District 60 do not have challengers for their election bids.

So far, no one has filed for election to House District 48’s seat, which is currently held by Republican Clark Stith of Rock Springs.