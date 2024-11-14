Election Results Certified Nov. 8, No Major Election Problems Reported

GREEN RIVER – The results are official and nothing has changed as far as who won last week’s General Election.

According to the official results, 16,819 votes were cast during the election. Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane said the county’s results were certified by the county canvassing board Friday. She said the canvassing board consists of at least one Democrat, one Republican, and herself.

“I have to have the three of us,” she said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lane said she works with the chairmen of both county political parties and sometimes more people than the needed three are present when the results are certified.

Lane said a few minor issues came up during the election. One concern that was voiced involved Dr. Chad Franks’ professional title listed on the ballot. According to state statute, a professional title should not be included on a ballot. Lane said they learned of the issue only after the ballots were printed and sent out. She said a note was made to remind her office in the future not to allow a candidate to register with a professional title. Lane also said three ballots that weren’t counted in the unofficial election tally Nov. 5 were counted following approval from the canvassing board.

Lane said some write-in candidates were elected to board positions when the election was certified. Those candidates had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to accept the positions they were elected to or decline it. If someone declines election, Lane said the board that person was elected to would have to appoint someone to that vacant position.

Overall, she said there weren’t issues with long lines or other problems during the election.

Official Sweetwater County Results

Sweetwater County Commissioner (winners indicated by italicized text)

Mary Thoman (R), 9,522 – 42.28%

Taylor Jones (R), 9,305 – 41.32%

Joyce Jansa Corcoran (D), 3,566 – 15.83%

Write-in votes, 127

Overvotes, 14

Undervotes, 11,104

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Rock Springs Trustee

Cole Seppie, 4,821 – 20.52%

Dr. Chad Franks, 4,640 – 19.75%

Cole Wright, 3,306 – 14.07%

Clay Jarvie, 2,747 – 11.69%

Stephanie Thompson, 2,101 – 8.94%

Shari Moran, 1,659 – 7.06%

Carol Jelaco, 1,644 – 7%

Dana Eddy, 1,463 – 6.23%

Jennifer Clerkin, 1,010 – 4.3%

Write-in votes, 105

Overvotes, 228

Undervotes, 9,885

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Farson Trustee

Matthew Gardner, 5,293 – 65.54%

Wayne Stotts, 2,725 – 33.74%

Write-in votes, 58

Overvotes, 3

Undervotes, 3,124

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Rock Springs Trustee (Two-Year Term)

Joshua P. Sorensen, 8,348 – 98.78%

Write-in votes, 103

Overvotes, 1

Undervotes, 2,725

Rock Springs City Council Ward 1

Rick Milonas, 780 – 49.87%

Tim Robinson, 769 – 49.17%

Write-in votes, 15

Overvotes, 2

Undervotes, 181

Rock Springs City Council Ward 2

Robert B. Zotti, 2,862 – 98.08%

Write-in votes, 56

Undervotes, 690

Rock Springs City Council Ward 3

Larry Hickerson, 1,331 – 97.51%

Write-in votes, 34

Undervotes, 315

Rock Springs City Council Ward 4

Brent Bettolo, 1,496 – 98.23%

Write-in votes, 27

Undervotes, 302

Western Wyoming Community College SCSD No. 1 Trustee

Tiffany Marshall, 8,338 – 42.14%

Ozzie Knezovich, 6,828 – 34.51%

Fernando Rodriguez, 4,483 – 22.66%

Write-in totals, 138

Overvotes, 12

Undervotes, 13,839

Western Wyoming Community College SCSD No. 1 Trustee (Two-Year Term)

James Jessen, 12,467 – 98.86%

Write-in votes, 144

Overvotes, 3

Undervotes, 4,205

Western Wyoming Community College SCSD No. 2 Trustee

Robbie Lee, 7,546 – 58.30%

Gil German, 5,305 – 40.98%

Write-in votes, 93

Overvotes, 11

Undervotes, 3,864

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Trustee

Mandy Drinkle, 2,350 – 17.33%

Tommy Thoman, 2,177 – 16.05%

Tate Davis, 2,156 – 15.75%

Michelle J. Foley, 1,735 – 12.79%

Joshua N. Walker, 1,563 – 11.52%

Lenore Perry, 1,250 – 9.22%

Terrell Lance, 1,150 – 8.48%

Jennie S. Malonek, 1,116 – 8.23%

Write-in votes, 86

Overvotes, 24

Undervotes, 8,677

Green River City Council Ward 1

Sherry Bushman, 1,006 – 59.18%

Mark Peterson, 682 – 40.12%

Write-in votes, 12

Overvotes, 1

Undervotes, 178

Green River City Council Ward 2

Jessica Maser, 644 – 58.12%

George Jost, 462 – 41.70%

Write-in votes, 2

Undervotes, 121

Green River City Council Ward 3

Robert V. Berg, 1,551 – 97.18%

Write-in votes, 45

Undervotes, 345