Elena Agnes Faccini (July 16, 1921 – November 6, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Elena Agnes Faccini, 97, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away in Casper at the Poplar Living Center on Tuesday November 6, 2018. She was a resident of Wyoming for 60 years and is a former resident of Italy.

She was born on July 16, 1921 in Livo Trento, Italy, the daughter of Ernesto and Maria Bertagnolli Pancheri.

Mrs. Faccini attended schools in Italy.

She married Carlo Faccini in Trento Italy at the Cathedral of Trent. He preceded her in death in 1955 in New York City, New York.

Mrs. Faccini worked as a seamstress for Tip Top Cleaners and the Union Mercantile for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with family, flowers, music, animals, and she was an accomplished alpinist. Mrs. Faccini was the first woman to climb in the Italian Dolomites and reach several of the peaks.

Survivors include one son; Ernie Faccini and wife Sharon of Andover, Minnesota, one grandson; Carlo Faccini and wife Amy of Blaine, Minnesota, one great-granddaughter, Mika Faccini of Blaine, Minnesota, two great-grandsons; Callum Faccini, Luca Faccini both of Blaine, Minnesota.

Mrs. Faccini was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.