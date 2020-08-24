Elevated Fire Danger Warning Issued for Sweetwater County for Tuesday

RIVERTON — The National Weather Service in Riverton has announced a Rangeland Fire Danger warning for Tuesday, August 24 in Sweetwater, Sublette, and Fremont Counties.

The warning is issued for noon through 8 pm on Tuesday. Weather conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread in wildland fuels, including grasses and shrubs.

Relative humidity is expected to be 16 to 22 percent, with west winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph. There will also be isolated gusts of 25 mph in the mid to late afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The temperature is expected to be in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Fire and emergency officials have been warned to watch for the development of significant wind-driven grass and shrub fires.