Elias Ezra Ebell (June 13, 2025 – June 13, 2025)

Elias Ezra Ebell, our angel was born Friday, June 13, 2025 at 4:09 a.m. and taken from us shortly after 5:30 a.m. The little time that we got to spend with him will be forever remembered and filled with love. There will never be a second, minute or hour that we never think about him. He looked like his daddy but most likely had his mommy’s attitude lol. We love you baby boy. You will always be our guardian angel, bye son.

Survivors include his parents, Tina Garnica and Christopher Ebell; his siblings, Daymian Garnica, Antonio, Joseph, Carli, Jazzmine, Myrissa, Larenzo and Roman; his maternal grandparents, Joe and Roberta Garnica;l paternal grandfather, David Ebell; paternal grandmother, Kay Brandon; four aunts, Cellia Miera, Frieda Gutierrez and husband Jerry, Patricia Garnica and fiancé Adrian, Jolena Casias; one uncle, Jimmy Mullins; many cousins, Zyaire Hughes, Tavarez Hughes, Julian, Isaiah, Elijah, Arianna, Isabella numerous cousins who love him deeply, including many more aunts; uncles; friends and cousins.

He is preceded in death by two uncles, Little Joe Garnica; Justin Mullins; his grandparents Dennis and Cathy Martinez; Joe Garnica and Maria Reyes; James Brandon and Leo and Marcella Ebell.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his parents request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com