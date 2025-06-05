Elisabeth M. Smith (January 23, 1948 – May 31, 2025)

Elisabeth M. Smith, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River. She was a 43 year resident of Green River and former resident of South Carolina; Montana; and Utah.

She was born on January 23, 1948, in Ruhmannsfelden, Bavaria; the daughter of Josef Baumgartner and Elisabeth Schmidt. Elisabeth lived a life full of adventure, creativity, and dedication.

Elisabeth’s journey began in Germany, where she attended local schools and laid the foundation for her future endeavors. She immigrated to the United States, where she became a cherished member of the Green River community. For three decades, she owned and operated “Elegant Designs,” a testament to her passion and skill in floral arrangements and design. Elisabeth retired in 2015, leaving behind a legacy of beauty and elegance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her love for nature and the great outdoors was unmatched; she spent countless weekends camping in the Uinta’s, fishing, boating, and tending to her beloved garden.

She is survived by her three sons: Christian Feldmeier and his wife Katrina of Rock Springs, Anthony Fowler and his wife Misty of Green River, and Herbert Fowler of Nebraska; two brothers, Franz and Markus Baumgartner; two sisters, Ursula Wolfl and Anita Egginger, all residing in Germany; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Elisabeth Baumgartner, and a beloved daughter.

Elisabeth’s warmth, creativity, and zest for life touched the hearts of all who knew her. Her presence will be missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire her family and friends.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

In honor of Elisabeth’s vibrant life, the family encourages those who wish to join in celebrating her legacy by enjoying the beauty of nature, perhaps with a walk through a garden or a day spent under the open sky, as she often loved to do.