Elise Ann (Timlin) Haapala (May 20th, 1980 – July 12th, 2025)

Elise Ann (Timlin) Haapala, 45, went home to heaven after a short illness at the U of U medical center in Salt Lake City, UT on July 12, 2025.

Elise was born on May 20th, 1980 to Mark and Beverly (Phillips) Timlin. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from Rock Springs High school with the class of 1998. She earned her Bachelors degree from Utah State in Logan, Utah. (Go Aggies!)

On July 18, 2009 Elise married the love of her life, Paul David Haapala. They lived life to the fullest.

Elise worked for Progressive Insurance and loved her job. She loved people, above all she loved her fur baby Dexter. She was an amazing homemaker and loved decorating her house, especially at the holidays. Planning fun vacations and visiting family in Mesa, Arizona was a yearly event. House parties, backyard parties, and grilling were her specialties.

Elise was an amazing aunt to her nephew Connor Haapala and niece Elle Jones. She enjoyed spending time with them and loved them so much.

Elise is survived by her husband Paul Haapala and fur baby Dexter. Parents Mark and Beverly Timlin, Aunt Becky and Uncle John Yerkovich, cousins Kevin Yerkovich, Jessica Yerkovich, Jan Crompton, Kiefer Crompton, Kadel Crompton all of Rock Springs.

Jeannie Yerkovich of SLC, Utah. Aunt Billie Condie, cousins Cammie Olah and companion Heath Lehmann and Alyson Hunter all of Giddings, Texas.

In-laws Phil and Chris Webber of Cedar City, Utah, Ray and Marcia Haapala of Hazelhurst, WI. Sisters and brothers-in-law Tina and Gellert Domany of Witicha Falls, Texas. Therese, Mitch, Elle Jones of Mesa, Arizona, George, Lia, Connor Haapala of Lyman, and Ray Haapala of Vernal, Utah.

Preceded in death by her fur babies Haapals and Muffit. Grandparents Bill and Annie Phillips, John and Pat Timlin, uncle Steve Timlin, cousin Jason Crompton, great grandparents, several great aunts and uncle Ross Condie.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 21, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar St., Rock Springs. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Graveside Services and Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.