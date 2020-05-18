Elizabeth A. Boyer (July 30, 1950 – May 11, 2020)

REED CITY, Mich; — Elizabeth A. Boyer, 69, of Reed City, Michigan, former resident of Superior and Point of Rocks, Wyoming, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Riverton, Wyoming, the daughter of Albert and Lois (Tyrey) Dickinson. Elizabeth was raised and graduated high school in Riverton, Wyoming.

She married Kenneth N. Boyer in 1982, in Green River, Wyoming. Elizabeth was employed by PaciCorp – Bridger Coal for 17 years. Together, she and Ken moved back to Reed City, Michigan, in 2000 to make their home. Elizabeth was a member of Reed City Baptist Church, Moose Lodge 705, and a volunteer at the INC Spot. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, hunting, and was an avid collector. Beth loved traveling to visit family and friends.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kenneth N. Boyer of Reed City; son, David (Kimberley) Dickinson of Billings, Montana; six step-children, Kristine Boyer (Sarah) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Alice Domine of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Michelle (Dirk) Hockau of Spring Lake, Michigan, Timothy Brown of Pinedale, Wyoming, Tammy (Tracy) Inman of Moorcroft, Wyoming, and Patty (Jerry) Brogdon of Riverton, Wyoming; brother, Kenneth (Marilyn) Dickinson of Riverton, Wyoming, 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tyrey Brown; grandson, Shawn Brogdon; former husband Thomas Brown; siblings, Bill, Albert Jr, Bob, Jerry, Jim, Charles, Dennis.

Memorial service in Reed City, Michigan, pending.

Wyoming memorial service is tentatively scheduled for July 25, 2020, 3, pm Lander Senior Citizen’s Center, Lander, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to bring a dish/dessert to share.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, MI.