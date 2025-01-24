Elizabeth Ann Tucker-Graham (July 15, 1939 – January 23, 2025)

Elizabeth Ann Tucker-Graham, 85, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Mission at the Villa Castle Rock in Green River.

She was born on Saturday, July 15, 1939 in Independence, Kansas the daughter of James and Eunice Tucker.

Elizabeth moved to Rock Springs in 1969. She started work as a cocktail waitress at the Outlaw Inn to support her two children on her own. She later took a job at the Jr. High school. In 1974 she started her career as a lab technician for Allied Chemical and retired in 2009.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She had a love for animals and animal rights, she also had a passion for reading, movies, and music. Elizabeth was an avid dog lover, she rescued many dogs during her life and donated to animal rights organizations. As she would say, animals were her “favorite people.” She fed the deer daily. Her yard was often filled with deer, which she loved to spend time watching. Elizabeth could also be found crocheting dog beds that she would later donate to the animal shelters.

She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids with all her heart. She made the best chocolate cake for every birthday for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and her memory will always be cherished.

Survivors include her son Nathan Graham of Green River; daughter Kim Graham of Rock Springs; grandchildren Chauncey Richardson and Morgan Ferguson; great-grandchildren Piper, Hazel, Rory, and Taylor; and nephews Dotson Bradbury and Jess Earl Bradbury.

She was preceded in death by her mother Eunice Francis Avld, father James Earl TRucker, sisters Dorothy Headd and Jaqueline Dorris, one nephew, two great nieces, and many furry friends.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Red Desert Humane Society or Green River Animal Control.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.