Elizabeth “Beth” Irene Seals (March 18, 1945 – December 14, 2023)

Elizabeth “Beth” Irene Seals, 78, passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a former resident of Salt Lake City and Riverton. She called Rock Springs home for the last 57 years.

She was born March 18, 1945, in Del Rio, Texas; the daughter of Fred Robert Ratliff and Hazel Iona Strother.

She attended school in Riverton and graduated with her general education diploma.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Beth married the love of her life, Benjamin Gayle Seals, June 9, 1962, in Riverton. He preceded her in death Sept. 19, 2016.

She worked for 25 years as a meat wrapper at The Butcher Shop.

Beth enjoyed playing bingo and gambling, as well as hunting and fishing. But her biggest joy in life was making memories with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Benjamin “Darryl” Seals and wife Zona of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Darryn Seals and wife Brenda of Poulsbo, Wash.; one daughter, Deanna Seals and companion Richard Smith of Atlantic City; one brother, Fred Ratliff of Deer Park, Texas; one sister, Jeanne Byrd of Waco, Texas; seven grandchildren, Mike Caudell and wife Heidi, Nick Seals and wife Mary, Abigail Seals, Gregory Seals, Ashleigh Seals, Kyle Seals and wife Julie, Shaughn Seals and wife Kaylee; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Hazel Ratliff; her husband of 54 years, Gayle Seals; one brother-in-law, Joe Wayne Byrd; and one sister-in-law, Jean Ratliff.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Beth’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or https://www.alz.org.

Following cremation; a celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.