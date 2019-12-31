Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Leosco (July 25, 1927 – December 29, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Leosco, 92, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in the Memory Care Unit of Deer Trail Assisted Living facility, where she had been a resident for 3 years.

Mrs. Leosco was born on July 25, 1927, in Rock Springs, the daughter of the late David G. Wilde and Mayme E. Savela Wilde. Betty graduated from Rock Springs High School, and later, the University of Wyoming with a degree in education.

She taught 4th grade at Washington School in Rock Springs for 15 years. She married John F. Leosco in Rock Springs in 1954, and he preceded her in death on September 10, 1986, after 32 years of marriage.

Mrs. Leosco is survived by a son, John D. Leosco of Rock Springs, and two grandchildren, John R. Leosco of Salt Lake City, UT and Nicholas M. Leosco of Green River, WY.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Leosco was preceded in death by one daughter, Jane Elizabeth Leosco, one brother, David G. Wilde Jr., and one sister, Barbara Kessner.

Betty Jane loved Rock Springs, the State of Wyoming, and its residents.

Private funeral services will be held. Interment will take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

