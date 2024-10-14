Elizabeth “Liz” Fennell (March 28, 1976 – October 8, 2024)

Elizabeth “Liz” Fennell, 48, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at her home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of California. She died following a courageous nine year battle with cancer.

She was born March 28, 1976 in Rock Springs; the daughter Jess Earl Bradbury and Cherann Likwartz.

Liz attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1995 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She attended Western Wyoming Community College and received her Associate of Arts Degree as well as Welding Certification.

She married Neil Fennell June 20, 1998 in Rock Springs.

Liz worked for Sweetwater School District #1 for over 20 years and retired in 2023 as a lead custodian.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church

Liz was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Rock Springs Aerie #151.

She loved to spend time with her family and friends; travel; her pet birds and crafts.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years Neil Fennell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; parents; mother in law, Sharon Fennell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Jeremiah Fennell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, Henry and Bernice Likwartz; one aunt, Bonnie Perry and husband Kevin of Laramie, Wyoming; two uncles, Richard Likwartz and wife Marilyn of Riverton, Wyoming; Dawson Bradbury of Kanona, Kansas; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Cecil and Dorothy Head; father in law, Gerald Fennell; one sister; Cherann Schaufler, one niece, Jessica Lukinbiel and two uncles. Henry Likwartz Jr. and David Deller

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

