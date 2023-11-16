Ellen Anderson (August 19, 1947 – November 15, 2023)

Ellen Anderson, 76, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1947 in Rawlins, Wyoming, the daughter of George Jr. and Roberta “Birdie” Jordan.

Ellen attended school in Rawlins and graduated with the class of 1965.

She married the love of her life, Billy Anderson in Rawlins on June 4, 1966.

Mrs. Anderson was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She enjoyed spending her time reading, cooking, playing mahjong, working outside in her garden, going out camping and fishing. Above all else, she loved being with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Billy Anderson of Green River, WY; son John Farley and wife Karen of Boulder, CO; daughter Tracey West and husband James of Castilian Springs, TN; brothers Patrick Peterson and wife Kathy of Fort Steele, WY, Jack Jordan and wife Lori of Ann Arbor, MI; sisters Joyce Peterson and husband Dusty, Janet Zink all of Rawlins, WY; sister in laws Pauline Roybal, Starlett Munk; brother in law Jim Anderson; grandchildren Lucas West, Craig West and wife Tierney; great grandchildren Abel McDonald, and Winnie West.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Roberta (Birdie) Jordan, and grandparents Ellen and Roy Sanden and Marie and George Sr. Jordan.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Sweetwater Hospice. Special thank you to Alyssa and team for providing excellent care in our time of need.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.