Ellen Marie Flaim (May 30, 1943 – Feb. 19, 2025)

Ellen Marie Flaim, a beloved wife, mother, and dedicated homemaker, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 19, 2025, at her home in Rawlins. Born on May 30, 1943 in Superior, Ellen was the daughter of William and Pierina Borzaga. She was a graduate of Rock Springs High School, where she laid the foundation for a life filled with love, kindness, and strong family values.

Ellen dedicated her life to caring for her family, skillfully balancing her role as a homemaker while also contributing to the community through her work as a custodian at White Mountain Mall. Her devotion to her family was evident in the love she shared with her husband, Carlo Flaim, whom she married on May 23, 1970. Together, they created a warm and nurturing home for their children and shared many cherished moments throughout their years together.

Her nurturing spirit extended to her children, son John (Lorely) Flaim and daughter Catherine Lessig, as well as her stepdaughter Akio. Ellen treasured every opportunity to be surrounded by her family, particularly during the holidays when she would help decorate the Christmas tree and wrap presents, creating joyful memories that will remain in their hearts.

Ellen’s personality shone through her kind and loving demeanor, making her a friend to all who knew her. Her interests were many, reflecting her creativity and passion for crafting. She enjoyed attending church, making items out of plastic canvas such as tissue boxes and crosses, and creating rosaries, each piece imbued with care and devotion.

Ellen is predeceased by her parents William and Pierina Borzaga, and her sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Walt Parker, who will be remembered fondly by all who loved them. Ellen’s gentle presence and unwavering love will be profoundly missed, but her legacy of kindness and the beautiful memories she created will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those she leaves behind.

Cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 am, Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery Columbarium.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.