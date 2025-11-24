Elmer Leon Burkhart (May 16, 1939 – November 19, 2025)

Elmer Leon Burkhart, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 19th, 2025, at his home in Rock Springs. Born on May 16th, 1939, in Dodge City, Kansas, he was the cherished son of William Burkhart and Helen Droste.

Elmer spent his early years in Kansas before moving with his family to Colorado and Texas. He graduated from Pampa High School in Texas in 1957 and later attended Western Wyoming Community College for three years. Following his education, Elmer served his country with distinction as a member of the United States Air Force, proudly stationed in Guam.

After his military service, Elmer embarked upon a 33-year career as a mine foreman, working with diligence and dedication at Stansbury, Texas Gulf, and FMC until his well-earned retirement.

Elmer’s life was richly filled with family, friends, and passions. On November 28, 1987, he married the love of his life, Donna Thienpont, in Rock Springs. Together, they built a life brimming with joy and shared endeavors.

Elmer was a vibrant member of his community and active in several organizations. As a member of the American Legion Post #71 in Salt Lake City and Post 24 in Rock Springs, Commander of Disabled American Veterans and was on the board for Young at Hearts Senior Center in Rock Springs, he extended his service beyond the military, supporting fellow veterans and honoring the bonds of camaraderie formed in service.

A true outdoorsman, Elmer’s pursuits included cooking and barbecuing, boating, camping, hunting, and fishing. He delighted in anything that took him into the embrace of nature. Known for his adventurous spirit, Elmer enjoyed stock car racing and skiing in his younger years, and in the later years, he could often be found savoring the pleasures of good company and conversation while sipping scotch and wine in his garage.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Burkhart of Rock Springs; five sons, Jay Croser and wife Jerolyne of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dawayne Palmer and wife Yvonne of Green River, Richard Palmer and wife Daphne of Rock Springs, Melvin Palmer and wife Tammi of Devils Elbow, Missouri, Kurt Surbeck and wife Katie of Rock Springs; two daughters, Karlene Kusterboder of Lincoln, Nebraska, Leslie Huntington and husband Pete of Trailcreek, Michigan; three brothers, Ervin Burkhart of Kansas, Dale Stanwitz and wife Judy of Colorado, Alen Stanwitz of Washington; one sister, Willidean Kisner of Kansas; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Glen Stanwitz; four sisters, Ramona Staus, Thelma Weekly, Henrietta Mitchek; two grandsons, Cody Palmer, Dewey Palmer; sister-in-law, Marylou Martinez; brother-in-law, Carl Thienpont; good friend, Alan McGarvey.

A man of profound loyalty and love, Elmer will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Following cremation and inurnment; military honors and graveside services will be held at a later date to honor his life and service.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Elmer’s memory to the American Legion, Archy Hay Post 24, at 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com, where memories of a life well-lived can be shared and treasured.