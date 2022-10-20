Elsie Louise Proffitt Mann (April 23, 1937 – October 14, 2022)

Elsie Louise Proffitt Mann, 85, peacefully left this earth to be with the angels on October 14, 2022 at her home in Pinedale, WY surrounded by her family and the mountains she loved.

She was a resident of Pinedale for 17 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, WY.

Elsie was born on April 23, 1937 in Shipman, Virginia, the daughter of Joseph H. Proffitt and Fanetta Martin.

She graduated from Lovingston High School in Lovingston, VA with the class of 1955.

Elsie married Larry D. Mann at the Lutheran Place Memorial Church in Washington, DC on April 7, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2002.

She worked as the assistant librarian for White Mountain Jr. High in Rock Springs, WY for 24 years until her retirement in 2000.

Survivors include her sons Robert Mann and wife Janice of Rock Springs, WY; Larry Mann and wife Kelly of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Jennifer Mann of Pinedale, WY; brother George Proffitt and wife Jane of Vero Beach, FL; sisters Betty Ledbetter of Hague, VA, Caroline Hendricks of Fredricksburg, VA; grandchildren Jarod Mann and wife Jessica of Rock Springs, WY, Rachel Robison and husband Chris of Pinedale, WY, Russell Mann and Shawn Pagel of Pheonix, AZ, Courtney Guillen and husband Joe, Michael Mann and Kyla Koppenhafer, Cassandra Mann, Elizabeth Bunot and husband Jordan all of Rock Springs, WY; great-grandchildren Kodee Mann, Chloee Dawson, Alexandria Vigil, Hazlee Guillen, Lane Mann, and RJ Mann Drea Sanders, Meadow Foulger and Navy Shryock.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Fanetta Proffitt, husband Larry Mann, grandson Dane Westmoreland, sister Shirley Muscarello, brothers John Proffitt, Joseph Proffitt, Fred Proffitt, and Doug Proffitt.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Thursday.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, WY.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of choice.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.