Elsie M. Arb (September 26, 1947 -September 9, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Elsie M. Arb, 71, of Green River, passed away September 9, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.



Elsie was born on September 26, 1947 in Larned, Kansas, the daughter of John D. and Ardis F. Cornell Countryman.

She married Raymond Arb in Emporia, Kansas. They were later divorced.

She worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rock Springs.

Elsie enjoyed photography, nature, animals and always tried to help people.

Survivors include her brothers and sisters John Wayne Countryman and wife Cheryl of Manhattan, KS, Charles Edward Countryman of Kinsley, KS, Earl David Countryman of Americas, KS, Mary Ardis Proberts of Kinsley, KS, Robert Dean Countryman and wife Patricia of Witchita, KS, Julia Marie Hohn and husband Dan of Nixa, MO, Virgil Michael Countryman and wife Kathy of Emporia, KS, and Katherine Elaine Countryman of Rock Springs, WY; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ardis Countryman, brothers James Lee Countryman, Arthur Fred Countryman, Harold Eugene Countryman, and Samuel Richard Countryman.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 150 Mesa Dr., Rock Springs.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.



