Elvin Dean Rippetoe (October 29, 1945 – January 8, 2024)

On January 8, 2024, the world lost the best man anyone could know due to complications from heart surgery. Elvin Dean Rippetoe was born October 29, 1945, in La Junta, Colorado to Royal and Corine Rippetoe. He was the third of four children, with one sister, and 2 brothers. Elvin attended schools in Villegreen, Colorado, Manzanola, Colorado, La Junta, Colorado, Montello, Nevada and graduated from Wells, Nevada in 1963. He met Dorothy, his wife of 54 years, in 1969 and they married in Elko, Nevada. Elvin and Dorothy had three children.

Elvin was a member of the United States Marine Corps from 1965-1969, serving in Vietnam for 16 months. During that time, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 stars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.

Elvin had numerous jobs, including road construction, the potash plant in Wendover, Utah, then, after moving to Wyoming, he worked at FMC, where he retired after 30 years.

Elvin loved hunting, fishing, camping, shed hunting and being outdoors. He was always ready to help anyone out that needed it. He loved helping out by plowing snow for neighbors and rescuing people who were stuck. Haying season was always an adventure that he enjoyed thoroughly. He was always willing to do anything for anyone.

Elvin’s friends were near and far and meant the world to him.

Elvin loved his family more than anything. He loved spending time with his grandkids as they grew. They held a special place in his heart.

Elvin was preceded in death by both of his parents and one brother, Gary.

Elvin is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, his three children Melanie, Troy (Kay), Misty and 4 granddaughters, Ashlee (Shawn), Kayle (Toby), Alyssa (Nathan), Hanna, one grandson, Terrance, 1 great granddaughter, Dixie and 1 great grandson, Eli, as well as his sister, Arlene (Bob) West, brother Vernon Rippetoe and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services are scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Hall in Fort Bridger. The family requests that anyone attending the services dress casually because that is what Elvin would want.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Elvin’s name to the Fisher House at 690 Valdez Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84113, fisherhousesaltlakecity.com.