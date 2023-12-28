Elyn Bowers Hits 1,000 Career Points Four Games Into Junior Season

PINEDALE – Pinedale’s Star basketball player Elyn Bowers has reached 1,000 points in her high school career during the Flaming Gorge Classic. Bowers hit 1,000 against Star Valley during the Wranglers’ first game at the classic. It was her fourth game of the season.

For their second game at the classic, they defeated Evanston. Bowers had 39 points on 14-22 shooting with eight three-pointers made for a 55-13 final score. With her performance, Bowers set the single-game scoring record for Pinedale and tied for fourth all-time in three-point shots made in one game for Wyoming high school girls basketball.

According to wyoming-basketball, there are three girls with 2,000 points and Bowers is on pace to join them. Tahnee Robinson from Lander Valley scored 2,303 from 2002-2006. Current Wyoming Cowboy and Lyman Eagle alumni McKinley Bradshaw had 2,098 points from 2015-2019. Kristen Newlin of Riverton had 2,007 points scored from 1999-2003.

TRN Media’s Andrew Zook got with Bowers to discuss her accomplishments in the early season. You can watch Bowers’ highlights and the interview in the video below.