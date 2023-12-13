Email Sent to Wyoming School Districts Makes Unsupported Threats

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and No. 2, an anonymous email was sent to several Wyoming school districts that made unsupported threats.

“Many Wyoming school districts have received an anonymous email earlier today originating from an online games website outside of the United States,” a statement from Sweetwater No. 1 said. “The email made unsupported threats. In collaboration with the Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Office, and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, we have received information that this poses no credible threat.”

The incident has been determined to be a “swatting” incident, making a false report to law enforcement and schools to create a response. According to Sweetwater No. 1, similar emails were received last week across the country with no credible threat.

While Sweetwater No. 2 said that their district did not received the email, the Green River Police Department is aware of the situation and is monitoring it closely.

“Should we receive the email, we will immediately implement our standard protocols to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer said.

All schools in both school districts are currently in session and all students are safe. Both districts will complete the remainder of the school day on schedule.

Any person with information on this false report should contact the Rock Springs Police Department at (307) 382-6241, the Green River Police Department at (307) 875-1400, or the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department (307) 922-5300.