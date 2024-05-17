Embrace Mental Health Awareness Month in May

Since 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month has been celebrated each May to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness while celebrating recovery from mental illness. In honor of this observance, Southwest Counseling Service encourages you to take a moment to think about your mental health and the different ways that you take care of your mind. Consider making time to relax and unwind, talk with a loved one, or do something you enjoy. If you feel that you need something more, Southwest Counseling Service is always here to help.

Know the Signs:

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Southwest Counseling Service wants you to know the signs of mental illness. There are several different types of mental illness, each with its own symptoms. However, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), there are common warning signs to watch for.

Excessive worry or fear

Extreme mood changes: highs, lows, or both

Confusion or difficulty concentrating

Inability to handle daily activities, problems, and stress

Avoiding social situations you used to enjoy or having difficulty relating to others

Any major changes in sleep, energy, self-esteem, appetite, or sex drive

Difficulty perceiving reality

Overuse of alcohol or drugs

Physical aches and pains without obvious causes

Suicidal thoughts

If you or a loved one are experiencing any of these symptoms, seek support. In the large majority of cases, treatment for mental illness is readily available and highly effective. If you have questions or would like to take the first step toward recovery, reach out to Southwest Counseling Service. We’re always happy to help.

Know the Stats:

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Southwest Counseling Service wants you to know that you are not alone. Mental illness is more common than many people think. It can affect the individual, the family, and the community. Here are some statistics from a recent needs assessment funded by SCS:

About 1 in 4, or approximately 10,875 people in Sweetwater County, will experience some form of mental illness or emotional disturbance each year.

About 1 in 15, or approximately 3,206 people in Sweetwater County, will experience a serious mental illness that dramatically affects their day-to-day functioning each year.

Anxiety and depression are the most common mental disorders.

Most mental illnesses first appear before 25, but they can happen at any point in life.

If you or a loved one is experiencing mental illness, know that you are not alone and that there are resources available to help you. Contact Southwest Counseling Service today to learn how you can begin improving your mental health.

Know the Resources:

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Southwest Counseling Service wants you to know that treatment for mental illness is readily available and can dramatically improve quality of life. It can involve therapy, medication, and self-care activities. Taking the first step and seeking help is often the most difficult, but it can lead to a path of recovery and success. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental illness, there are several resources to turn to:

Counseling offices or mental health centers like Southwest Counseling Service can provide comprehensive treatments for a wide range of mental illnesses.

Your primary care physician may be able to provide medications and refer you to other professionals.

The free 988 line will connect you with trained crisis counselors who can talk you through tough times and connect you to local providers. They also provide assistance to those in suicidal crisis.

Each year, millions of people in recovery from mental illness lead normal, fulfilling lives. Don’t be afraid to seek out help if you think you may be experiencing a mental illness. If you notice a friend or family member struggling, speak with them and offer your support in getting help. By working together, we can improve the mental health of our community.

Mental Health Self-Care:

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Southwest Counseling Service wants you to know that taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health, and it doesn’t have to be complicated. Simple self-care techniques that reduce stress, refresh your mind, or make you smile can go a long way in boosting your mental health. This May, take the time to try out some of the following self-care activities:

Talk openly about your mental health with someone you trust

Spend time fishing, hunting, or hiking outdoors

Work on a craft or hobby

Read a good book

Play games or joke with friends and family

Cook a favorite dish with someone you care about

Treat yourself to a spa day, massage, or pedicure

Try out meditation or yoga

Start a journal to express your thoughts and feelings

Resources:

For Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition they can email us at sweetwatercoprevention@gmail.com or visit our website sweetwaterpreventioncoalition.com For Southwest Counseling they can email Shae Haney at shaney@swcounseling.org or Jason Lux at jlux@swcounseling.org, visit our website at swcounseling.org, or call us at 307-352-6677 and ask for Prevention.