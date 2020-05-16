Emergency Food and Shelter Programs Can Apply for United Way Grants

ROCK SPRINGS — Qualifying emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in Sweetwater County are urged to apply for $45,318 in federal funds awarded to United Way of Southwest Wyoming through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

This funding includes Phase 37, which is allocated from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board for the 2019 fiscal year funding. In addition, supplemental funds under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act were also awarded.

“The Sweetwater County allocation more than doubled this year because of the CARES Act,” said Kelly Frink, executive director of United Way of Southwest Wyoming. “This will be a welcome relief to our nonprofits working to help people navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase of unemployment.”

A local board made up of representatives from local government, United Way, Salvation Army as well as advocates for the homeless, faith-based organizations and community partners will determine how the funds will be distributed.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

Be a private voluntary nonprofit or unit of government

Have a voluntary board established and be eligible to receive federal funds

Have an accounting system

Practice nondiscrimination

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and /or shelter programs

Submit required reports

Grant funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services including but not limited to:

Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries

Lodging in mass shelter, or hotel/motel limited to 30 days per individual/household

One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure

Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service

Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may contact Shelley Richno at 307-362-5003 or at srichno@swunitedway.org. The application and additional information is available online at swunitedway.org/efsp. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on May 21, 2020.