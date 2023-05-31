Emergency Rental Assistance Program Application Portal to Close June 30

CHEYENNE — The last day to submit extension requests for Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is Friday, June 30, at 11:59 p.m. The application portal is closing because the federal funding for the program is nearly exhausted.

ERAP will continue processing all extension requests received before the application portal’s closure. No payments will be made to cover rent, utilities and housing stability services for the months after June.

If households have questions about their extension application status, please contact the ERAP call center, which is open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The toll-free number is 1-877-WYO-ERAP (1-877-996-3727).

Congress created this temporary federal relief program to provide emergency funds for state and local governments to keep their residents housed during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic. Wyoming launched its emergency relief program in April 2021 and has helped a total of 17,143 Wyoming households with a total of $107 million in assistance and counting.