Emerging Wyoming Artist Featured at CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS– The current exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center features Evan Slafter of Casper. The public is invited to the opening reception on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 7 pm.

Slafter describes himself as “a bohemian turn-of-the-century Parisian making his way in twenty first century Wyoming.” He incorporates modernist styles in his artwork while finding inspiration form the world around him.

“I guess I make art because it is what I have always done. It gave me a voice my whole life — an identity,” Slafter said.

As an artist in Wyoming, Slafter says “Wyoming has some of the deepest content. Winter skies in December, blazing hot prairie in July, and schizophrenic uncertainty in the fall and spring and absolutely zero temperate climate, are among Wyoming’s characteristics.”

“There is a lot of energy in Evan’s work — quick marks with charcoal or pastel, layers of color,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We are pleased to provide emerging artists an opportunity to show their work.”

Previously the artist has displayed his work numerous times while a student at the University of Wyoming including “Evan Slafter: A Mini Retrospective” at This/That Galleries, the UW Student Union, and UW Art Museum in both student shows and juried exhibits. Slafter’s work was chosen for the “Michigan Portfolio Exchange” at the University of Central Michigan in 2016.

The public is invited to the reception Friday evening and to visit through the month of June to see this exhibit as well as the collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1. The center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 am to 6 pm and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 pm.

The CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library system in collaboration with Sweetwater County School District No. One and the City of Rock Springs.