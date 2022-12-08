Emil John Blazovich (April 10, 1932 – December 5, 2022)

Emil John Blazovich, 90, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on April 10, 1932 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Milan Blazevich and Mildred Painovich.

Mr. Blazovich attended schools in Rock Springs and he was a 1950 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Jean Georgis on June 17, 1956 in Rock Springs; she preceded him in death on July 3, 2021.

Mr. Blazovich was a United States Marine Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1954.

He worked at Pacific Power and Light for 21 years having retired in 1994 as an Equipment Operator.

Mr. Blazovich enjoyed hunting; fishing; bowling and golfing.

Survivors include one son, David Blazovich and wife Lana of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Debbie Tomich and husband Steve of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Jim Blazovich and wife Diane of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Cecilia Snow and husband Jim of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Francine Biedersteadt of Cheyenne, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Joe Tomich and wife Ralynne, Mike Tomich and finace Shawnee Merrell, Jordan Blazovich, Kairee Blazovich; one great-grandson, Jace Tomich; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one sister, Roseanne Larimore.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military honors, graveside services and interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Emil’s memory to Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

