Emiliano Morales Jr. (February 11, 2025 – December 2, 1958)

Emiliano Morales Jr., 66, passed away on February 11, 2025 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

He was born on December 2, 1958 in Laramie, the son of Emiliano Morales Sr. and Ignacia “Betty” Morales.

Emiliano graduated from Laramie High school before working for the Union Pacific Railroad when he was 18 years old.

He married Maryalyce Carson on June 10, 1978 and together they had three children: Patty Annie, Emiliano “Chico,” and Andrea Morales. They later divorced in 1993.

Emiliano continued to work for UPRR for 21 years and then he moved back to Sweetwater County in 2001 where he worked in the oilfield for different companies until his official retirement in 2017.

He was faithfully devoted to Christ and his word and was passionate about his religion!

Emiliano enjoyed spending his time fishing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and being with his boxer pups Daisey, Dutchess, Butchie, and Rebel.

He was known for his devotion to his Lord and had a passion for bringing people to Christ and giving encouragement to seek the Lord.

Survivors include his daughter Andrea Otero and husband Adam of Green River; nieces Christina Morales, Tonya Banks, and Paulette Banks; nephews Jose Gonzales, and Lamo Gonzales; grandchildren Alysia Wright and partner Miguel, Maryann Wright and partner Dylan, Emiliano “Nano” Gonzales, Miranda Jay Wright and partner Justice, Micheal Wright, Skylar Pacheco, Austin Pacheco, and Aaron Pacheco; three great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

He was preceded in death by his two children, Patricia Ann and Emiliano “Chico” Morales; siblings Frank Gonzales, Jessie Salinas, Jesus Salinas, Pauline Banks, and Henry Banks; his parents Emiliano and Betty Morales, grandpa Joe and grandma Epi Gonzales, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. A reception will follow services at Restorations Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.