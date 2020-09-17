Emily Ann (Innis) Hernandez (August 21, 1984 – August 31, 2020)

Baggs resident, Emily Ann Hernandez, 36, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by her family at UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

A celebration of Emily’s life will be held at a later date.

Emily Ann Innis was born the daughter of James W. and Delma (Mason) Innis on August 21, 1984, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She spent her early childhood in Shreveport and attended schools in Aubrey, Texas. Emily proudly graduated with the Aubrey High School class of 2002. Following high school, Emily attended the Dallas Nursing Institute, where she earned her licensed practical nursing certificate.

On February 27, 2016, Emily married Joe Hernandez in Pinedale, Wyoming. To this union, two beautiful children were born. Emily was a devoted wife and loving mother to her children. Her family was truly her pride and joy.

In her spare time, Emily enjoyed going camping and taking car rides to enjoy the countryside. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Emily will be remembered and cherished forever by those who had the privilege to love and know her.

Emily is survived by her husband Joe; her two children, Remi and Knox Hernandez; parents, James (Debbie) Innis of Kansas, Oklahoma and Delma (Scott) Cahak of Hillsboro, Texas; three sisters: Molly (Chris) Conner, Jennifer Innis and Bonnie (Casey) Lewis all of the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Emily was preceded in death by her grandparents: Thomas and Gladys Innis and Dr. Keith and Laverne Mason.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Emily’s memory to a local humane society.