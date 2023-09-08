Emily DeBernardi Accepted as 2023 Fall/Winter Intern for Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), the Broadway Theater, and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) have accepted Emily DeBernardi as the 2023 Fall/Winter Intern.

DeBernardi is a freshman this year at Western Wyoming Community College, majoring in Business Management. Her future goals are to become a tattoo artist, and specializing in large art installation pieces. Her involvement in theatre spans several years, working on shows at Rock Springs High School and with the Actors’ Mission and The Starling Company. A few of the productions on her resume include The Rocky Horror Show, The Little Shop of Horrors, Rock of Ages, and Mamma Mia!.

“This is going to be fun,” said DeBernardi. “I’ve missed being a part of the theatre community, and I’m glad I get the opportunity to work with new people.”

The internship program is funded by the Sweetwater BOCES. SBOCES members are excited about funding this program, as opposed to merely providing performance support, according to Dr. Rev. Bernadine Craft, SBOCES Executive Director.

“This enhanced program gives students hands-on experience with all aspects of the theater and performing arts, as well as grant writing and business management skills, reinforcing their classroom studies,” Craft said in a press release.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.