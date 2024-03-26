Emily E. Quintana (December 31, 1952 – March 18, 2024)

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Emily E. Quintana. Emily was called home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2024. She passed at her family home in Fountain, Colorado, after losing her battle to cancer. Her loving family was by her side every step of the way.

She was a warrior who through all the trials and tribulations of her illness never lost hope or faith. She was an inspiration and showed her family the true definition of strength.

Emily was welcomed into the world on December 31, 1952 in Espanola, New Mexico, she was the daughter of Jose David and Ernestine (Trejo) Garcia.

Emily was a Monte Vista High School class of 1970 graduate. After graduation, she went on to attend Adams State College from 1970-1972. She worked and retired from Penrose St. Francis Medical Center as a Patient Access Registrar and Safety Coordinator. She devoted years of faithful service and made countless friends from the work she did there.

In her free time, Emily enjoyed listening to music, watching her favorite TV shows, going gambling, gardening/flowering, cooking delicious meals and spending as much time as she could with her family. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Colorado Springs, she belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green River, Wyoming as well as being a member of the American Legion Post #38 in Fountain, Colorado. Emily will always be remembered for her kind, caring and compassionate nature. She will be dearly missed.

She will live on through her husband Esedor Quintana, daughter Melissa (Chris) Lucero of Rock Springs, WY; sons Esedor Johnny Quintana, David Martin Quintana both of Fountain CO; grandchildren Cruz Lucero, Aspen Lucero, Dominik Quintana, Isabella Quintana, brothers Cruz Garcia of Monte Vista, CO; Bonifacio (Joann) Garcia of Monte Vista, Martin (Gina) Garcia of Alamosa, CO; Steve (Mary) Quintana of Price, UT; sisters-in-laws Estella Vigil of Colorado Springs, CO; Bessie Vigil of Canon City, CO; Patsy (Sam) Bishop of Jackson, TN; Emra Ayers of Gillette, WY. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Emily was preceded in death by her parents Jose David and Ernestine Garcia, in-laws Manuel and Emilia Quintana, brothers David, Ernest and Michael Garcia, brothers-in-laws Macario (Frances), Leroy, William (Delia), Augustine Quintana, Leonard and Arnold Vigil.

Cremation was chosen and a Memorial Mass will be held on April 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church located at 2030 W. Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. Inurnment will follow at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 3828 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO. To leave online condolences please visit romerofuneralhomes.com.