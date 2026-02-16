Emma Hunsaker Receives Shaping Wyoming’s Future Award

Western Wyoming Community College Dean of Students Dustin Conover, Emma Hunsaker, and President Kirk Young at the Shaping Wyoming’s Future Awards luncheon. Hunsaker is the college's recipient of the Shaping Wyoming’s Future Award. Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College.

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College has announced that Emma Hunsaker is the college’s recipient of the annual Shaping Wyoming’s Future Award.

The recognition is presented through the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, in partnership with the Wyoming Business Alliance.

Each year, one student from each of Wyoming’s eight community colleges is chosen to share their story of determination, perseverance, and success. The trustees association, the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Legislature recognize these students for how they have transformed their lives through the Wyoming community college system and how their efforts are helping shape the future of Wyoming. Hunsaker traveled to Cheyenne Feb. 12, as part of her selection for the award. She received a $500 scholarship for her selection, which was matched by Western’s Foundation for a total of $1,000.

Hunsaker is a sophomore at Western from Star Valley. She chose Western because it offered the opportunity to build a strong academic foundation while staying connected to home and community.

From an early age, Hunsaker felt drawn to the medical field. Fascinated by how the human body works and motivated by a desire to help others, her interest in healthcare continued to grow over time. As she explored various career paths within the field, she consistently found herself drawn to radiology. The combination of technical skill, patient care, and hands-on involvement made it feel like the perfect fit for her future.

When asked what advice she would give to other students considering their educational path, Hunsaker offers a simple statement.

“Just do it,” she said.

For Hunsaker, the pursuit of knowledge is never wasted. She believes that even if plans change, learning always moves students forward.

“Emma truly embodies the spirit of Western and the Wyoming community college system. Her determination, leadership, and commitment to serving others are exactly what the Shaping Wyoming’s Future award was created to recognize. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments and excited to see the positive impact she will continue to have on her community and on Wyoming’s future,” President Kirk Young said of Hunsaker’s achievement.

In addition to her academic achievements, Hunsaker is deeply involved in campus life at Western. She is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and participates in the Peer Mentoring Program. Hunsaker regularly supports events hosted by a wide range of student groups and serves as a student worker for Student Life. In this role, she plays a key part in planning and implementing campus events.