Emma Joy Glaze ( May 29, 1959 – January 18, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Emma Joy Glaze, 59, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah.

She was born on May 29, 1959 in Rock Springs, the daughter of John F. Glaze and Dessie Bee Richie Gray.

Emma attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1977. She also attended and graduated from the Western Wyoming Community College.

She was employed at J.C. Penney as a clerk for many years.

Survivors include three sons Jerone Glaze and wife Roshelle and Broxston Willoughby all of Las Vegas, Nevada and Evn Glaze of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters Aretha Bee Glaze and Dessiree Glaze both of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother Delbert F. Gray and wife Laurie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters Ruby L. Tullock and husband Skip and Gloria A. Hutton and husband Fred all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; grandchildren Lavetta Glaze, Porche Glaze, Delonze Lavoll, Deonta Glaze, Jerone Asia Glaze, Jero Dsia Glaze, Xandrea Barnes, Broxston Willoughby, Jr., Brooklin Willoughby, Chenetta Willougby and Yogy Willoughby; two great-grandchildren Angelo Finks and Kamarion Glaze.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson in infancy: Egyp Willoughby.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 at the New Hope Baptist Church, 513 “G” Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Graveside services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to funeral services.