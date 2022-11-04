Employees at Local Retail Store Buy Coworker a Car

When Rock Springs resident Richard Turner arrived at his job last Thursday, he had no idea his life was about to get a little bit easier when his coworkers gave him a 2001 Chevy Malibu.

You see, Richard has been riding his bike 6 miles every day to and from work, 5 days a week for the past six months. With the weather getting colder and snow just around the corner, he wasn’t looking forward to the winter months.

Richard said he did have a car until April of 2022 when it was repossessed because the cosigner on his car loan filed for bankruptcy and all assets the cosigner had were being repossessed. And just like that, his car was gone. Thankfully, Richard had his trusty bicycle to rely on. Richard said he had been trying to find a car since his was repossessed, but due to the repossession on his record no one would sell him a car. He also quickly discovered that even if he found a car, he couldn’t afford it.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I couldn’t get another vehicle,” Richard said. “My wife and I work for minimum wage. It’s been a struggle just to get by.”

His coworkers Esther Rueda and Rubi Duran had noticed Richard riding a bike, but didn’t think much about it until he was still riding the bike even though it was getting colder outside. That’s when the two of them decided to do a little investigating and figure out why he only rode his bike. After paying closer attention to him, they also noticed he didn’t go home on his lunch break because it would take him to long to get to and from work with his bike.

That’s when Esther and Rubi found out Richard didn’t have a car and came up with the idea to get him one because he always helps at work.

“We really appreciate him. He’s a good worker,” Rubi said. ” If we need something, he’s ready to help us.”

Whether it’s cleaning up a mess, helping them fix something that’s broken, helping out as a cashier, or organizing the store with them, he’s always ready to help, Rubi said.

I really like his positive attitude. He never complains about anything at all. ~ Esther Rueda

The two of them started looking for a car with a sense of urgency. Knowing winter was coming soon, they didn’t want Richard riding his bike in the snow and cold.

They looked at a couple of cars, but both of those cars had issues. Then, they saw photos of a silver 2001 Chevy Malibu for sale and asked to see it in person. They said it all happened so quickly after that. Not only was the car in pretty good shape, but it ran well, had new tires on it, and both the heater and air conditioner worked.

“It just took us a day to find a car,” Rubi said. “I believe God helped us.”

Esther Rueda, Richard Turner, and Rubi Duran look out for each other at work and outside of work. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Thompson Richard Turner proudly stands by his new set of wheels. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Thompson

The only hang up was trying to get all the information they needed for the title, registration, and license plates. Rubi and Esther kept asking Richard for some information such as what his address was, phone number, and anything else they needed to get everything lined up.

Richard said he started to get a little bit suspicious and wondered why they would need that information, but he trusted them. Rubi and Esther said at one point they just told Richard they weren’t trying to scam him, they just needed the information.

Rubi and Esther split the cost of the car, gas, registration, license plates, and anything else they needed to pay for so Richard wouldn’t have to worry about any costs. Then, they came up with a plan to give the car to Richard at work.

The next day, the ladies brought the car to work with them.

“When they showed up with the vehicle and I realized it was for me, I started to cry,” Richard said with tears in his eyes.

Richard said he was just grateful for what Rubi and Esther did for him and was overcome with emotion.

“It’s not a new car, but it’s usable and he’s warm now,” Rubi said.

Rubi and Esther’s decision to buy Richard a car couldn’t have come at a better time. This week it’s been snowing with temperatures below freezing. Richard said he never expected anything like this to happen to him and he is extremely grateful for what Rubi and Esther did for him.