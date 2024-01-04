Empowering Single Moms: Free Career Training Initiatives Launching Soon in Sweetwater County

Sweetwater area single moms, Climb Wyomings free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!

New to driving? Climb will be there every step of the way as you launch a new career with competitive wages and daytime schedules. Having your CDL opens the door to a wide range of jobs in different industries. You’ll be part of a positive and supportive group of single moms working together to change their lives!

The upcoming information meeting is the best way to learn more:
We hope to see you there!
Thursday, January 11 at 6 p.m.
Climb Wyoming 404 N Street Suite 301, Rock Springs
Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly.

To learn more, please call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find us on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org.

About Climb Wyoming
Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps low-income single mothers
discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently
double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks
to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life
skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.

